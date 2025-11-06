ETV Bharat / bharat

Sat Paul Sharma, Rajinder Gupta Take Oath As Newly Elected Members Of Rajya Sabha

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan exchanges greetings with Rajinder Gupta after administering the oath to him as an elected Member of the Rajya Sabha at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Thursday, November 6, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha, Rajinder Gupta and Sat Paul Sharma, were administered the oath of office by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday. Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was elected an MP from Punjab. Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took oath as an MP representing Jammu and Kashmir.

Gupta took the oath at a brief function in Parliament House in Punjabi, while Sharma did it in Hindi. Gupta, an industrialist, was nominated by the AAP, which is in power in Punjab. Sharma is the president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP. He is a chartered accountant by profession and has earlier served as a cabinet minister in the J-K government.

He was elected a member of the Legislative Assembly from the Jammu West constituency in 2014, when he won by 51,000 votes, the biggest margin then. BJP President J P Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were present at the swearing-in ceremony, besides the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir in-charge, Tarun Chugh.

The families of both MPs were present at the oath-taking. Gupta was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab as he was the lone candidate in the fray. The AAP, which nominated Gupta as its candidate for the October 24 RS bypoll, enjoys an overwhelming majority with 93 members in the 117-member state assembly.