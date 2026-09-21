ETV Bharat / bharat

SASTRA Land Row | 'Resort Or Mall Would Be Removed, It's A University': Supreme Court To Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday – observing that the government land allegedly encroached upon by SASTRA University has been used for establishing an educational institution -- asked Tamil Nadu to explore whether alternate land could be accepted in lieu of the disputed land.

The top court observed that its aim was not to condone misconduct but to strike a balance: if the land had housed a resort, mall or illegal activity, authorities would have evicted the occupiers, yet the university’s academic use and public service weighed in favour of a measured remedy.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the university's plea against the Madras High Court order.

The High Court dismissed its petition challenging the government's refusal of an offer of alternate land for setting up a prison, and a subsequent eviction notice issued by the Tahsildar, Thanjavur. In January this year, the apex court stayed the high court order.

The bench made it clear that it is not condoning the university’s misconduct but rather evaluating the state’s conduct.

The CJI said if someone was running a resort there, a commercial complex, or a shopping mall there, or engaging in immoral or illegal activity there, the court would have thrown them out. He further added that if the land is being used by a university for academic purposes, providing quality education in the state, that is the only factor weighing on the judges’ mind.

The bench said it was thinking of something that will send a very strong message to everyone and at the same time, it will save an institute because it is serving the public. The bench termed the state's demand to evict them as "obstinate" and asked it to accept the offer of alternate land to set up an open jail project.