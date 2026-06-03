ETV Bharat / bharat

Sarthak Siddhant -- The Whistleblower Who Uncovered CBSE's OSM Mess

Sarthak Siddhant, the 17-year-old whistleblower student from Ranchi who uncovered the flaws in CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system stemming from irregularities in the tender process, has garnered widespread attention and praise for blowing the lid off an issue that has now snowballed into a major controversy.

It was after reviewing a scanned copy of his answer sheet that he had applied for re-evaluation, Sarthak was convinced that something was amiss in the evaluation process, which made him delve deeper.

He scrutinised voluminous tender documents and shared his observations through social media posts and a detailed blog, claiming to have identified several discrepancies in the tender process.

According to Sarthak, a comparison of various CBSE tender documents revealed anomalies that appeared to favour a particular service provider. He alleged that the original tender was later removed from public records and a subsequent tender was floated with altered eligibility criteria to enable that particular service provider to qualify and then bag the contract.

Presentation before parliamentary committee: He presented his findings regarding the implementation of the system and alleged irregularities in the OSM tendering process before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sarthak gave a presentation before the committee at the Parliament House Annexe, where members are reviewing the use of OSM in CBSE Class 12 examinations and concerns raised by students regarding evaluation and transparency.

Discrepancies detected: Sarthak alleged that a comparison of CBSE tender documents revealed several discrepancies, which appeared to favour the particular service provider.