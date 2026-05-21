Grassroots Democracy In Danger: Sarpanches Of 56 Villages In Chhattisgarh Resign En Masse Over Fund Shortage
Sarpanches in Kanker have announced a road blockade over the shortage of funds.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Kanker: The sarpanches of 56 villages in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district have tendered resignation, accusing the administration of having failed to release funds hampering the developmental works in the villages.
On Wednesday, the sarpanches resigned, alleging that their panchayats have not been receiving funds from the district administration for developmental works. The sarpanches of gram panchayats within the Antagarh block have also taken to the streets for not being paid honorarium for months and have been on an indefinite sit-in at Golden Chowk since May 18.
President of the Sarpanch Association, Antagarh, Mankuram Nureti, said that after the resignations, the sarpanches will hold a road blockade over the lack of funding. He said that several public amenities projects were delayed due to the lack of funding.
“We are holding a one-day sit-in demonstration today, and have simultaneously submitted our collective resignations. Tomorrow, we will stage a road blockade protest," said Nureti. “For a long time, the panchayats have not been receiving adequate funds for development works. The projects of roads, drainage systems, drinking water supply, sanitation, and school repairs have suffered. Development has come to a complete halt across the panchayats. During the previous academic session, school buildings had to be covered with tarpaulins as repairs couldn’t be done,” he added. “The villagers are constantly demanding answers, but the panchayat representatives have nothing to offer.”
The sarpanch association has demanded that the district administration should immediately release the funds and has warned that if the issue remains unresolved, they will be forced to intensify the agitation. The protest by sarpanches has also garnered the support of former MLA Anoop Nag. Sarpanches have rued that the public representatives are forced to stage a sit-in for village development.
The elected village heads have further alleged that the administration has failed to sanction developmental projects in the last one year. A sarpanch said that they had also staged a protest last year, following which they were assured the swift approval of developmental works.
The resignations of sarpanches have come even as the Chhattisgarh government has been making tall claims of carrying out development in every village and resolving public grievances through its “Sushasan Tihar” (good governance festival) initiative. According to sarpanches, due to the lack of funds in the panchayat accounts, they have been unable to fulfill election promises.
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