ETV Bharat / bharat

Grassroots Democracy In Danger: Sarpanches Of 56 Villages In Chhattisgarh Resign En Masse Over Fund Shortage

Kanker: ​The sarpanches of 56 villages in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district have tendered resignation, accusing the administration of having failed to release funds hampering the developmental works in the villages.

On Wednesday, the sarpanches resigned, alleging that their panchayats have not been receiving funds from the district administration for developmental works. The sarpanches of gram panchayats within the Antagarh block have also taken to the streets for not being paid honorarium for months and have been on an indefinite sit-in at Golden Chowk since May 18.

President of the Sarpanch Association, Antagarh, Mankuram Nureti, said that after the resignations, the sarpanches will hold a road blockade over the lack of funding. He said that several public amenities projects were delayed due to the lack of funding.

“We are holding a one-day sit-in demonstration today, and have simultaneously submitted our collective resignations. Tomorrow, we will stage a road blockade protest," said Nureti. “For a long time, the panchayats have not been receiving adequate funds for development works. The projects of roads, drainage systems, drinking water supply, sanitation, and school repairs have suffered. Development has come to a complete halt across the panchayats. During the previous academic session, school buildings had to be covered with tarpaulins as repairs couldn’t be done,” he added. “The villagers are constantly demanding answers, but the panchayat representatives have nothing to offer.”