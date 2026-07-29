ETV Bharat / bharat

Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Safety Preparedness For Indian Seafarers Amid Geopolitical Tensions

New Delhi: Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday reviewed safety preparedness for Indian seafarers as geopolitical tensions continue to impact key global shipping routes, according to an official statement.

The review brought together senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), as well as Heads of Indian Missions from countries across West Asia and the Black Sea region, including Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, and Ukraine.

The statement said the minister was briefed on the prevailing security situation, maritime developments and the preparedness of Indian diplomatic missions to respond swiftly to any contingency involving Indian seafarers.

During the meeting, Sonowal directed officials to maintain constant coordination across all agencies and emphasised that the safety of Indian seafarers must remain the Government's foremost priority.

"No Indian seafarer should find himself caught in the crossfire of geopolitical conflict. Every possible measure must be taken to safeguard our seafarers, support their families and ensure timely assistance wherever required," he said.

The Directorate General of Shipping further informed the Minister that its 24x7 Seafarer Grievance and Assistance Cell is fully operational, providing round-the-clock support to Indian seafarers and their families through dedicated helplines, information services and grievance redressal mechanisms.