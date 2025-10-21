ETV Bharat / bharat

Sarangi Slams Pak At IPU Assembly, Asserts 'J&K Will Always Remain An Integral Part Of India'

Geneva: Lok Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi on Monday strongly rebuked Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. She firmly rejected Pakistan's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that the Union Territory "has been, is, and will always remain an integral part of India".

Delivering India's Right of Reply to the statement made by Sadiq Sardar Ayaz, Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, Sarangi, representing India as part of the Asia-Pacific group of nations at the Assembly, said Pakistan was trying to politicise the international forum by bringing in issues outside its purview.

"I exercise my right of reply with regard to the statement made by Sadiq Sardar Ayaz, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, in this 151st Assembly of the IPU. We deplore Pakistan's attempt to politicise this forum and bring in unwarranted references to issues that do not fall within the purview of this assembly. Quite habitually, Pakistan indulges in propaganda and makes baseless allegations against India," Sarangi said.