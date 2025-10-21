Sarangi Slams Pak At IPU Assembly, Asserts 'J&K Will Always Remain An Integral Part Of India'
"Pakistan indulges in propaganda and makes baseless allegations against India... Jammu and Kashmir will always remain an integral part of India," said MP Aparajita Sarangi.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 7:57 AM IST
Geneva: Lok Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi on Monday strongly rebuked Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. She firmly rejected Pakistan's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that the Union Territory "has been, is, and will always remain an integral part of India".
Delivering India's Right of Reply to the statement made by Sadiq Sardar Ayaz, Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, Sarangi, representing India as part of the Asia-Pacific group of nations at the Assembly, said Pakistan was trying to politicise the international forum by bringing in issues outside its purview.
Lok Sabha MP @AprajitaSarangi delivers India’s Right of Reply to Pakistan‘s statement at #IPU151@LokSabhaSectt @sansad_tv @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/z16MP9AyRp— India at UN, Geneva (@IndiaUNGeneva) October 20, 2025
"I exercise my right of reply with regard to the statement made by Sadiq Sardar Ayaz, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, in this 151st Assembly of the IPU. We deplore Pakistan's attempt to politicise this forum and bring in unwarranted references to issues that do not fall within the purview of this assembly. Quite habitually, Pakistan indulges in propaganda and makes baseless allegations against India," Sarangi said.
Reiterating India's firm stand on the issue, she added, "The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and shall always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."
Later, taking to social media, Sarangi, who also serves as the Vice President of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, said, "I had the privilege to deliver my address at Geneva (Switzerland). Parliamentarians from The Asia- Pacific Group of Nations were present. The address was well received."
During the Executive Committee Meeting, she had earlier reiterated the stand of Indian Government on the attack on Doha, Qatar, and participated in issues pertaining to the military coup in Niger.
At Geneva, the MP also spoke at the workshop "Breaking the Hunger Cycle: Addressing Food Security", highlighting PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana which, she said, has ensured food security for 800 million people in India.
✨🇮🇳 India at #IPU151!— India at UN, Geneva (@IndiaUNGeneva) October 20, 2025
At the workshop “Breaking the Hunger Cycle: Addressing Food Security”, Lok Sabha MP @AprajitaSarangi showcased India’s targeted welfare efforts — including the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, ensuring food security for 800 million people! 🌾🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/m2yj6Tt0Tn
Also Read:
1. At UNGA, Nishikant Dubey Slams Pakistan Over Child Rights Violations
2. If Pakistan Provokes India Again, Operation Sindoor 2.0 Will Be Deadlier: Top Indian Army Officer