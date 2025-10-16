ETV Bharat / bharat

Saranda Battle: Security Forces Surround 65 Naxalites; Jharkhand-Odisha Border Blocked To Seal Escape Route

Ranchi: In one of the biggest combing operations under government's Naxal-free Bharat mission, security forces from Jharkhand and Odisha have gheraoed 65 Naxalites, three of them carrying a bounty of Rs one crore each, in Saranda by setting up over half a dozen camps along the borders.

As per officials, 15,000 security personnel have launched this massive siege through five camps in Jharkhand and three in Odisha, after information that top Naxalite cadres are camping inside the dense Monkey Reserve Forest of Saranda. While security forces have already surrounded the Naxalites, due to strong network of IEDs (improvised explosive devices), the forces have so far failed to reach the Naxalite den. To ensure that the red rebels get no route to escape, a blockade has now been initiated on the Odisha-Jharkhand border.

IG Operations Michael Raj said the search and combing operation has been jointly launched by Jharkhand Police and Odisha Police. "Eight new security camps are being set up, three in Odisha and five in Jharkhand, to provide logistical support to forces and block the movement of the Maoists," he said.

"These camps will help us cut off their (Maoists') supplies of food, water and other necessities. All camps are being set up based on specific intelligence inputs. It will ensure that no Maoist can leave the forest through any route," the IG added.

Jharkhand Police have given Naxalites a chance to lay down arms peacefully; otherwise, strict action will follow, he warned.

Why Odisha Camps Are Crucial

Officials said that Maoists in Saranda have recently started receiving help from Odisha. Just last month, they had looted a truck full of explosives with the help of some Odisha-based underground supporters.

Among the 65 Naxalites hiding in the forests and hills of Saranda are three top leaders, each carrying Rs one crore bounty. As they are running out of explosives, one of them named Anal contacted an Odisha-based associate named George, seeking help to obtain more explosives.

George told Anal that trucks carrying explosives for Odisha's mining industry could be targeted. Acting on this information, the squad of Anal looted a truck carrying explosives on May 27, 2025, and moved the material into Saranda, officials said.