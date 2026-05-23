ETV Bharat / bharat

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Announces Agitation From May 27, Appeals To Farmers To Burn Copies Of MSP Order And CACP Report

File photo of farmers staging a demonstration under the banner of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) demanding a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. ( IANS )

Chandigarh: The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced that it will launch a nationwide agitation from May 27 to protest against the Centre’s recent minimum support price (MSP) order and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) report on price policy for the 2026-27 Kharif season.

The CACP is an expert advisory body working under the Ministry of Agriculture. This body recommends MSP for notified crops in the kharif and rabi seasons.

During a meeting with farmer organisations and agricultural workers on Friday, the SKM called upon farmer unions and agricultural workers to burn copies of the order and the report as a mark of protest.

The SKM has accused the Central Government of implementing a "false" MSP system. Farmers said that the government is putting the burden of rising oil prices on farmers.

The farmers' body alleges that the Central Government has failed to handle the fertiliser crisis, and there is a lack of action against black marketing.

"Adequate availability of fertilisers such as urea and DAP, was not ensured before the kharif season. The government's economic and foreign policies have led to an increase in the prices of oil and fertilisers," the SKM said.

It termed the recently announced MSP for kharif crops as a "fraud". The SKM said that the government has failed to adopt the formula recommended by the National Commission for Farmers, chaired by M.S. Swaminathan, which had proposed to fix MSP based on "comprehensive cost (C2) + 50 per cent profit".

The SKM reiterated its demands for a legal guarantee of MSP based on the C2 + 50 per cent formula, comprehensive procurement of all crops, reduction in fuel prices, reduction in fertiliser prices, rollback of NBS policy, respect for states’ rights regarding agricultural prices and taxes and loan waiver for agricultural workers.