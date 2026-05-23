Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Announces Agitation From May 27, Appeals To Farmers To Burn Copies Of MSP Order And CACP Report
The conglomerate of farmer bodies has termed the recently announced MSP for kharif crops as a 'fraud' and announced agitation from May 27
Published : May 23, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced that it will launch a nationwide agitation from May 27 to protest against the Centre’s recent minimum support price (MSP) order and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) report on price policy for the 2026-27 Kharif season.
The CACP is an expert advisory body working under the Ministry of Agriculture. This body recommends MSP for notified crops in the kharif and rabi seasons.
During a meeting with farmer organisations and agricultural workers on Friday, the SKM called upon farmer unions and agricultural workers to burn copies of the order and the report as a mark of protest.
The SKM has accused the Central Government of implementing a "false" MSP system. Farmers said that the government is putting the burden of rising oil prices on farmers.
The farmers' body alleges that the Central Government has failed to handle the fertiliser crisis, and there is a lack of action against black marketing.
"Adequate availability of fertilisers such as urea and DAP, was not ensured before the kharif season. The government's economic and foreign policies have led to an increase in the prices of oil and fertilisers," the SKM said.
It termed the recently announced MSP for kharif crops as a "fraud". The SKM said that the government has failed to adopt the formula recommended by the National Commission for Farmers, chaired by M.S. Swaminathan, which had proposed to fix MSP based on "comprehensive cost (C2) + 50 per cent profit".
The SKM reiterated its demands for a legal guarantee of MSP based on the C2 + 50 per cent formula, comprehensive procurement of all crops, reduction in fuel prices, reduction in fertiliser prices, rollback of NBS policy, respect for states’ rights regarding agricultural prices and taxes and loan waiver for agricultural workers.
The Swaminathan Commission had recommended that farmers should get at least 50 per cent more than the total cost of farming (C2) at the minimum support price of crops. C2 (i.e. Comprehensive Cost) includes the actual cash expenditure on the crop (seeds, fertilisers, diesel, labour), the cost of family labour and land rent and interest on agricultural capital.
The SKM also demanded that diesel for agricultural purposes either be provided tax-free or at subsidised rates, and taxes like road and infrastructure cess be withdrawn.
The organisation also expressed displeasure over the fertiliser policy, saying that the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) policy has increased the prices of DAP and potash. Apart from this, it has increased the shortage of urea and encouraged black marketeering.
The farmers’ body also accused the Central government of weakening the federal structure. The SKM said that while the MSP bonus is being allowed in some BJP-ruled states, other states are being prevented from implementing it.
It also raised concerns about the Indo-US trade agreement, saying that allowing cheap agricultural imports from the US will have an adverse impact on Indian farmers, as they will not be able to compete with heavily subsidised foreign agricultural products.
The SKM said that as part of its agitation plan, a National Council meeting will be held on June 17 and an all-India conference will be held in New Delhi on July 28, during which the future course of action and the strategy for the nationwide agitation will be finalised.
The SKM had led farmers' protests on the borders of Delhi in 2021-22. The organisation said that it will intensify its protests against the Central government regarding the MSP regime announced for the 2026-27 Kharif season, the recent increase in oil prices and the fertiliser crisis.
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