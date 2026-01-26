ETV Bharat / bharat

'Santali language Was Once Close To Being Lost': Charan Hembram

Rairangpur: "The identity of the Santali language was once close to being lost," said Charan Hembram after the Padma Shri was announced in his name, recalling how he began teaching children in their mother tongue more than three decades ago.

He said that in 1992, he informed departmental officers and began teaching children in Santali, following which arrangements were made to teach the language across Odisha. He added that the development of the language would help eradicate superstition and expressed happiness over being announced for the Padma Shri.

Charam Hembrem felt extremely happy after learning that he had been selected to receive the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu. Born on February 9, 1952, in Nuagaon village, located in the old Ghati of the Rairangpur area in Mayurbhanj district, Charan Hembram is a teacher by profession.

Belonging to the Santali community, he developed an interest in education at an early age. After completing his matriculation in 1971, he underwent teacher training and later began his professional career as a teacher.

After becoming a teacher, he started working to promote the Santali language. Following training at various places, he became associated with the Adivasi Socio-Educational and Cultural Association (ASECA), where he served as general secretary and continued his efforts for the development of tribal language and culture.

He imparted lessons on the Ol Chiki script in schools and organisations and undertook regular writing tours to spread it. He also founded an organisation for the development of tribal culture and served as founder and director of several Santali Akhadas and Yatras.