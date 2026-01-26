'Santali language Was Once Close To Being Lost': Charan Hembram
The Padma Shri announcement recognises Charan Hembram’s decades-long contribution to the Santali language, literature and tribal culture.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Rairangpur: "The identity of the Santali language was once close to being lost," said Charan Hembram after the Padma Shri was announced in his name, recalling how he began teaching children in their mother tongue more than three decades ago.
He said that in 1992, he informed departmental officers and began teaching children in Santali, following which arrangements were made to teach the language across Odisha. He added that the development of the language would help eradicate superstition and expressed happiness over being announced for the Padma Shri.
Charam Hembrem felt extremely happy after learning that he had been selected to receive the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu. Born on February 9, 1952, in Nuagaon village, located in the old Ghati of the Rairangpur area in Mayurbhanj district, Charan Hembram is a teacher by profession.
Warm congratulations to Shri Charan Hembram, Shri Mahendra Kumar Mishra, Shri Sarat Kumar Patra, and Shri Simanchal Patro on the announcement of the Padma Shri Awards 2026 for their remarkable contributions to literature, education, and the arts. Their achievements have brought… pic.twitter.com/RDAgh5LNRh— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) January 26, 2026
Belonging to the Santali community, he developed an interest in education at an early age. After completing his matriculation in 1971, he underwent teacher training and later began his professional career as a teacher.
After becoming a teacher, he started working to promote the Santali language. Following training at various places, he became associated with the Adivasi Socio-Educational and Cultural Association (ASECA), where he served as general secretary and continued his efforts for the development of tribal language and culture.
He imparted lessons on the Ol Chiki script in schools and organisations and undertook regular writing tours to spread it. He also founded an organisation for the development of tribal culture and served as founder and director of several Santali Akhadas and Yatras.
ପଦ୍ମଶ୍ରୀ ସମ୍ମାନରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଥିବା ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଶ୍ରୀ ଚରଣ ହେମ୍ବ୍ରମ, ଶ୍ରୀ ମହେନ୍ଦ୍ର କୁମାର ମିଶ୍ର, ଶ୍ରୀ ଶରତ କୁମାର ପାତ୍ର ଓ ଶ୍ରୀ ସୀମାଞ୍ଚଳ ପାତ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି। ସାହିତ୍ୟ, ଶିକ୍ଷା ଓ କଳା ଜଗତକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବାରେ ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କ ଅବଦାନ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ। ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଗୌରବ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ସହ ଆଗାମୀ ଦିନରେ… pic.twitter.com/ZvDVj9NZaH— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 25, 2026
Charan has written several books and journals for the development of the Ol Chiki script, which have been published and received wide appreciation. He also has an interest in music and gained recognition as a Santali tribal musician through various Santali albums. He made his mark at All India Radio, Cuttack, and was actively involved in the Santali Bhasha Rath programme, travelling to various places to promote the language.
He was also interested in drama and sports. He formed a football team to encourage tribal women in sports and set up a drama mandap. He participated in several seminars and programmes organised by the Central Sahitya Academy on dance, music and literature. For this practice, she has been honoured with several awards, including Best Music Director, Best Tribal Drama Director, and Best Tribal Dance Director.
He is a lifelong member of the ASECA organisation and is associated with several other literary and cultural organisations. Following the announcement, celebrations were held at his residence in Rairangpur as villagers and residents from nearby areas gathered to congratulate him. He was welcomed with sweets and bouquets, while traditional tribal dances and musical instruments marked the occasion.
Along with Hembram, three other distinguished individuals from Odisha, eminent educationist Mahendra Kumar Mishra, folk artist Simanchhal Patro and tie and dye artist Sarat Kumar Patra will be conferred with Padma Shri 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Sunday.
Sarat Kumar Patra and Simanchal Patro will be conferred the Padma Shri 2026 in the field of art, while Charan Hembram and Mahendra Kumar Mishra will get the prestigious civilian award in the field of Literature and Education, the MHA said.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik have praised the selected Padma Awardees from the state for their immense contribution in their fields while congratulating them.
