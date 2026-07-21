ETV Bharat / bharat

'Sansad Chalo' Violence: Protesters' Chat Messages, 'Secret App' Under Scanner

Police personnel carry out a lathi charge on protesters during the protest march against the alleged NEET paper leak from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House, in New Delhi on July 20, 2026 ( ANI )

New Delhi: As Delhi Police has begun its investigation into CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march, which turned violent on Monday, some chat messages allegedly exchanged between protesters have come to light suggesting preparations to maintain connectivity during a possible internet shutdown, while others point towards a willingness to sacrifice lives for the cause.

Sources said on Tuesday that investigators were verifying the authenticity of the chats and the identities of the persons involved before drawing any conclusions. Some of the alleged messages referred to maintaining communication in the event of internet services being disrupted, with users discussing alternative ways to stay connected and relay information during the march, a police source said.

PTI has accessed those group conversations which allegedly took place around the time of the clashes, which left 118 police personnel and 70 protesters injured and over 15 to 20 government vehicles damaged. "After reaching the the protest site you might not get network in your device. Police last time also used network jammers and this time too can do so. However t is very important to stay connected to the group you came with," read one of the alleged chats.

Investigators said that the protesters also suggested some applications which could work using Bluetooth signals, the source said, adding their links were also shared in the same chat. Police were investigating such applications and said that they would take action accordingly.

"Make sure all of your group have the same app installed and are already connected before entering the protest site," one of the messages read. The digital material was being analysed alongside CCTV footage, drone visuals, mobile phone videos and other electronic evidence collected during the probe.