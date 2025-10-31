ETV Bharat / bharat

Sanjay Raut Takes Break From Public Events Due To Health Reasons, PM Modi Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MP Sanjay Raut announced on Friday that he was taking a break from public events due to health reasons.

Raut is the face of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and addresses a press conference almost daily. In a post on X, Raut said, "You (all the well-wishers and party workers) all have always kept faith in me and also loved me. However, now I have been diagnosed with a serious disease and I am undergoing treatment. I will very soon get out of it."

He said as per the advice of the doctors, he has been prohibited from meeting the public and going in in crowded areas. "I am sure that by the New Year (2026), I will once again come to meet you. Keep showering your love," added Raut, who hails from Mumbai. Raut did not address a press conference on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Raut a speedy recovery. In a post on X, Modi said, "Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji."