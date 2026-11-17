ETV Bharat / bharat

Sanjay Raut Appears In SC In Criminal Contempt Proceedings Over Remarks Targeting CJI, Judiciary

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut appeared before the Supreme Court on Tuesday in pursuance to a show-cause notice issued in criminal contempt proceedings over his public remarks concerning Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and the judiciary.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a contempt plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai told the apex court that though Raut has apologised for his comments, he has made subsequent social media posts against the Supreme Court, and posted a picture of the Supreme Court of Albania being set on fire by protesters.

The hearing is underway. The top court had on October 16 issued show-cause notices to Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle in criminal contempt proceedings over their remarks concerning the CJI and the judiciary. Earlier, Attorney General R Venkataramani had granted consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. The SCBA had filed its petition on October 15 and Venkataramani granted consent the same day.

The controversy followed the CJI's decision to decline a request for a personal meeting by a delegation of opposition parties, indicating that the matter could instead be brought before the court through a petition.

According to the SCBA's petition, Wagle subsequently posted an alleged abusive remark directed at the CJI on his X account. He later reportedly withdrew his remarks. Raut also made some alleged objectionable remarks.