Sanjay Raut Triggers Political Storm, Cites Possible Link Between Ajit Pawar's 'Allegations Against BJP' And Baramati Plane Crash

Raut claimed Ajit Pawar had said that the BJP had inflated an irrigation project's cost by Rs 1000 crore to divert funds to the party.
Mumbai: Days after the fatal plane crash in Baramati that claimed the lives of five people including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, senior MP Sanjay Raut has raised serious questions over the sequence of events leading up to the incident, demanding a thorough probe.
Speaking to media on Monday, Raut, the spokesperson of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), said that 10 days before Ajit Pawar's death, he had made some pertinent allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of inflating irrigation project costs in order to divert funds for the party. Raut said he will raise these issues in the Parliament.
"Ten days before Ajit dada's death, he had publicly said, when election campaigning was nearing its end, that BJP leaders in 1999 had inflated irrigation project costs to Rs 1000 crore and that these funds were to be diverted to BJP funds. Thereafter, he is killed in a plane crash. These events need to be seen in perspective before we term them coincidental," Raut alleged.
In 1999, the alliance of the BJP and Shiv Sena was in power, and the BJP held the irrigation department at that time. While BJP leaders had refuted the allegations levelled by Ajit Pawar then, visuals from the Baramati crash site showed that the files and papers Pawar was carrying remained intact, raising questions about the content of the documents.
Raut said, "Did it contain the files regarding the allegations made by Ajit dada about irrigation funds? May be he wanted to take them home to keep them safely in Baramati. We will never know. I am going to raise these issues in the Parliament session."
Meanwhile, Raut said the Nationalist Congress Party, which was founded by Sharad Pawar and later split by Ajit Pawar, represented the true face of Maratha identity. "Marathas are a community in Maharashtra that has dominated the state's politics since Independence. This identity has been snatched away by the BJP," Raut said.
The senior leader welcomed the swearing-in of Sunetra Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister but said the BJP denied her the finance portfolio. He said, "She has been given an insignificant portfolio and Marathi leaders with her should not feel happy about this development."
"NCP has been a party of true Maratha and Marathi people. It portrayed the identity of the people of this state, and now that identity has been forcibly snatched away by the BJP. The hardcore Pawar and Patil, the surnames associated with Maharashtra politics, have now been replaced by Goyal, Patel and Shah. This is a political ploy," Raut alleged.
On the other hand, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sunil Tatkare rubbished the claims made by Raut. "No credence needs to be given to these claims," he told media.
On January 28, a Global Air LJ45 aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar, his bodyguard, two pilots and a flight attendant crashed near Baramati while attempting to land, killing all five on board. However, initial reports said there were six people on board. Raut raised questions regarding the information being released and said, "If the initial reports said there were six people, then where is that body? Why was it not found? We need clarity on many issues regarding this incident. From day one, I have had my doubts," he said.
The crucial black box has been retrieved from the crash site, while the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Delhi, is carrying out a detailed probe. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is also conducting an additional inquiry into the plane crash.
