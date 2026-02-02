ETV Bharat / bharat

Sanjay Raut Triggers Political Storm, Cites Possible Link Between Ajit Pawar's 'Allegations Against BJP' And Baramati Plane Crash

Mumbai: Days after the fatal plane crash in Baramati that claimed the lives of five people including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, senior MP Sanjay Raut has raised serious questions over the sequence of events leading up to the incident, demanding a thorough probe.

Speaking to media on Monday, Raut, the spokesperson of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), said that 10 days before Ajit Pawar's death, he had made some pertinent allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of inflating irrigation project costs in order to divert funds for the party. Raut said he will raise these issues in the Parliament.

"Ten days before Ajit dada's death, he had publicly said, when election campaigning was nearing its end, that BJP leaders in 1999 had inflated irrigation project costs to Rs 1000 crore and that these funds were to be diverted to BJP funds. Thereafter, he is killed in a plane crash. These events need to be seen in perspective before we term them coincidental," Raut alleged.

In 1999, the alliance of the BJP and Shiv Sena was in power, and the BJP held the irrigation department at that time. While BJP leaders had refuted the allegations levelled by Ajit Pawar then, visuals from the Baramati crash site showed that the files and papers Pawar was carrying remained intact, raising questions about the content of the documents.

Raut said, "Did it contain the files regarding the allegations made by Ajit dada about irrigation funds? May be he wanted to take them home to keep them safely in Baramati. We will never know. I am going to raise these issues in the Parliament session."

Meanwhile, Raut said the Nationalist Congress Party, which was founded by Sharad Pawar and later split by Ajit Pawar, represented the true face of Maratha identity. "Marathas are a community in Maharashtra that has dominated the state's politics since Independence. This identity has been snatched away by the BJP," Raut said.