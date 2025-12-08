ETV Bharat / bharat

Sanjauli Mosque Row: Muslim Group Claims Legality After HC's Partial Demolition Order

Shimla: The Sanjauli Mosque controversy in Himachal Pradesh has taken a new turn after the All Himachal Muslim Organisation (AHMO) claimed that the mosque built in the area was “legal” and had existed there since 1915.

This comes days after the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ordered a status quo on the lower two floors of the five-storey Sanjauli mosque. The court, however, maintained that the top three floors must be demolished as per the Shimla municipal commissioner court’s orders.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla on Monday, AHMO President Najakat Ali Hashmi said that the mosque was mentioned in the revenue records of 1915. “While there has been illegal construction at the Sanjauli Mosque, the mosque in itself is not illegal. We will now apply to the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner for legal approval and map approval for the mosque’s construction,” he said.

Hashmi appealed for maintaining peace and harmony in the state and said that the Muslim community will move ahead under the rules. “We have full faith in the country's judicial system and will abide by whatever order the Himachal Pradesh High Court issues on March 9, 2026,” he said.

Hashmi alleged that some people are trying to give the issue a religious twist for personal gain. He claimed that a High Court lawyer was fighting against the mosque for personal gain. “The claim that there was no construction on the existing Khasra number was false, and that if the Hindu side claimed a deity's place there in the past, they should present documentation,” he said.

On the other hand, the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti (HSM) completely rejected the Muslim organisation’s claims.