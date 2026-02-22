ETV Bharat / bharat

Sanitiser Poured On Private Parts, Set On Fire: Tripura Student Alleges Brutal Assault By Live-In Partner In Gurugram

Gurugram: A 19-year-old student from Tripura has accused her live-in partner of pouring sanitiser on her private parts and setting them on fire, besides assaulting her repeatedly in Haryana's Gurugram. Police said that the accused, identified as Shivam, has been arrested.

According to officials, the incident took place in the Badshahpur police station area. An FIR was registered on the night of February 19, 2026, based on the victim's complaint. Police said several serious sections of the IPC have been invoked, and an investigation is underway.

Police officials said that the victim was pursuing a B.Sc. in Biotechnology and was staying in a PG accommodation in Sector 69, Gurugram. She met the accused, a resident of Narela in Delhi, through an online app in September 2025. They started talking regularly and later began meeting. The woman alleged that Shivam forced her into a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage. After some time, they began living together in Gurugram.

In her statement, the student said the accused became suspicious of her and started assaulting her. She alleged that on February 16, following a late-night argument over marriage, he attacked her with a metal bottle, banged her head against walls and furniture, and hit her with a clay pot.