Sanchar Saathi Explained: Optional Safety Tool Or Growing Privacy Concern? Features, Impact And What The Centre Clarified
Government says Sanchar Saathi only fights cybercrime, doesn't track users, amid rising political debate, consumer anxiety and calls for clearer app guidelines.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 5:48 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday (December 2) addressed public anxiety about the Sanchar Saathi mobile application. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that the app is optional and cannot be used as a surveillance tool, aiming to reassure the public about its intended purpose, improving user cybersecurity, not monitoring.
The Minister's comments come amid political, consumer, and industry concerns regarding the core function and intent of the Sanchar Saathi app.
He stated, “The app is completely optional. If you want to delete it, delete it. If you don’t want to use it, don’t register. If you register, it stays active; if not, it remains inactive.”
To clarify, what is the Sanchar Saathi app, and how does it function?
What Is The Sanchar Saathi App?
The Sanchar Saathi App, launched by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in January 2025, serves as a targeted citizen cybersecurity tool. It complements the earlier Sanchar Saathi portal and centres on four main protective features.
- Blocking and tracing lost or stolen phones: Users can blacklist a missing device by its IMEI, rendering it unusable across all telecom networks.
- Identifying fraudulent SIMs in a person’s name: The app displays all numbers issued under a user’s ID, helping detect unauthorised or forged-KYC SIM cards.
- Verifying the authenticity of a handset: It allows users to check whether the IMEI belongs to a genuine manufacturer or a counterfeit device.
- Reporting scam, spam, or suspicious calls: These reports are routed to DoT and enforcement agencies.
The Impact Of The App So Far
According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)
- More than 7,00,000 lost phones have been recovered so far.
- 50,000 phones were traced in October alone.
- 3.7 million stolen/lost devices blocked.
- 3 crore+ fraudulent SIM connections disconnected.
- 5 million+ app downloads.
The Sanchar Saathi App is available in 22 regional languages.
The DoT has described Sanchar Saathi as a frontline defence, recently stating on X (formerly Twitter): "Your trusted digital companion, offering a unified platform to protect your mobile identity."
'Initiative Is A Positive Shift'
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Professor Bejon Kumar Misra, International Consumer Policy Expert & Founder of Consumer Online Foundation, said the initiative marks a positive shift. “It is the right move to build credibility, integrity and safety to tackle the menace of financial fraud and cybercrime. Now, the Government is accountable for protecting consumers. This will assure safety and surveillance on criminal activities and assure us protection against crime and unfair trade practices.”
He added that, with such tools, the government bears responsibility if system vulnerabilities lead to financial losses or crime.
Consumer groups emphasise the need for clear safeguards to ensure public trust, especially regarding whether the app will remain user-controlled and removable.
Industry Seeks Clarity
Smartphone manufacturers are waiting for detailed government guidelines. Industry sources say consumers are especially concerned about:
- Preinstalled apps.
- Permissions that run in the background.
- Data access.
- Inability to uninstall system apps.
Manufacturers state they support cybersecurity goals but seek a clear policy to avoid being implicated in political controversy or public distrust. Many global smartphone makers enforce strict internal protocols and prefer users to download apps voluntarily rather than receive preinstalled versions.
Executives say they will approach the Ministry for documentation on:
- Is preinstallation required?
- Should the app be removable?
- What permissions will it seek?
Industry insiders agree that Sanchar Saathi offers security benefits, but stress that communication must reinforce its core protective mission to avoid public misunderstanding or backlash.
It Is A Crime-Fighting Tool
To address concerns, senior government officials told ETV Bharat that several public interpretations are incorrect.
According to a senior official, while there are instructions on preloading, claims that the app cannot be deleted are inaccurate. The government emphasises that Sanchar Saathi's principal goal is to enhance digital crime prevention.
Officials emphasised that the app does not have access to messages, calls, microphones, or location data. Data collection is minimal, and all sensitive actions require explicit user initiation.
They maintain that the app’s architecture follows strict data-minimisation principles, limiting what the government can see or store.
