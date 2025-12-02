ETV Bharat / bharat

Sanchar Saathi Explained: Optional Safety Tool Or Growing Privacy Concern? Features, Impact And What The Centre Clarified

The Sanchar Saathi app, designed to curb fraud and trace stolen phones, has sparked debate over privacy and permissions. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday (December 2) addressed public anxiety about the Sanchar Saathi mobile application. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that the app is optional and cannot be used as a surveillance tool, aiming to reassure the public about its intended purpose, improving user cybersecurity, not monitoring.

The Minister's comments come amid political, consumer, and industry concerns regarding the core function and intent of the Sanchar Saathi app.

He stated, “The app is completely optional. If you want to delete it, delete it. If you don’t want to use it, don’t register. If you register, it stays active; if not, it remains inactive.”

To clarify, what is the Sanchar Saathi app, and how does it function?

What Is The Sanchar Saathi App?

The Sanchar Saathi App, launched by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in January 2025, serves as a targeted citizen cybersecurity tool. It complements the earlier Sanchar Saathi portal and centres on four main protective features.

Blocking and tracing lost or stolen phones: Users can blacklist a missing device by its IMEI, rendering it unusable across all telecom networks.

Users can blacklist a missing device by its IMEI, rendering it unusable across all telecom networks. Identifying fraudulent SIMs in a person’s name: The app displays all numbers issued under a user’s ID, helping detect unauthorised or forged-KYC SIM cards.

The app displays all numbers issued under a user’s ID, helping detect unauthorised or forged-KYC SIM cards. Verifying the authenticity of a handset: It allows users to check whether the IMEI belongs to a genuine manufacturer or a counterfeit device.

It allows users to check whether the IMEI belongs to a genuine manufacturer or a counterfeit device. Reporting scam, spam, or suspicious calls: These reports are routed to DoT and enforcement agencies.

The Impact Of The App So Far

According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)

More than 7,00,000 lost phones have been recovered so far.

50,000 phones were traced in October alone.

3.7 million stolen/lost devices blocked.

3 crore+ fraudulent SIM connections disconnected.

5 million+ app downloads.

The Sanchar Saathi App is available in 22 regional languages.