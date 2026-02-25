ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers’ Body To Hold ‘Worker-Farmer Parliament’ In Delhi On March 9 To Protest India-US Trade Deal

Kurukshetra: Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farmers in the country, on Tuesday said it will launch nationwide protests against the India-US trade agreement.

The decision was taken at its national council meeting at Jat Dharamshala in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, which was attended by over 150 participants from nine States. The coalition of farmers’ unions also resolved to hold a ‘Worker-Farmer Parliament’ at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 9, coinciding with the resumption of the Budget Session of Parliament, according to a statement from the SKM.

To create awareness about the harmful effects of the India-US trade deal, Kisan Mahapanchayats will be held in all states, starting in Barnala in Punjab on March 10 and continuing across the country until April 13. The meeting was chaired by a seven-member presidium comprising Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Rakesh Tikait, Ashok Dhawale, Ashish Mittal, Jagmohan Singh, Rajan Kshirsagar, and Joginder Singh Nain.

Addressing the meeting, Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that farmers have begun preparations for a movement against the US-India trade deal. Senior farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the trade deal will not only harm farmers but also labourers and shopkeepers. Tikait further said that the farmers' ideological revolution has begun. He added that we must maintain good relations with our friendly countries.