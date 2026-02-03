ETV Bharat / bharat

Samyukta Kisan Morcha Sees Red Over India-US Trade Deal, Accuses Govt Of Betraying Farmers

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farmer unions, slammed the government over the India-US trade deal for its "historic betrayal" with farmers and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "shamelessly bowing to the diktats of Donald Trump".

In a statement, it reminded the prime minister of his Independence Day speech last year, saying Modi had declared from the ramparts of the Red Fort that "he was personally ready to pay a heavy price to protect the interests of the farmers".

The farmers' body claimed the deal will allow the US to flood the Indian markets with highly subsidised agricultural products, destroying the country's farm sector.

The comments came a day after India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent.

Making the announcement, US President Donald Trump had said India will move forward to reduce "tariffs and non-tariff barriers" against the US to zero, adding New Delhi would buy American goods, including energy, worth more than USD 500 billion.