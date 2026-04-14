Samrat Choudhary Elected As BJP And NDA Legislature Party Leader; To Take Oath As Bihar CM On Wednesday
Samrat Choudhary will be sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister at a ceremony in Lok Bhawan on Wednesday.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Patna: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary will succeed Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar. He was unanimously elected the BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party leader in the presence of senior central and state leaders on Tuesday afternoon.
The election was conducted at the state BJP headquarters in Patna under the supervision of Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had come as the party’s central observer for the purpose.
"Samrat Choudhary has been unanimously elected Bihar BJP legislature party leader. One of our senior leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha proposed Samrat Choudhary’s name as the BJP legislature party leader while several other leaders including Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and Raghvendra Pratap Singh supported it," Chouhan said.
राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (NDA) के सभी शीर्ष नेतृत्व एवं विधानमंडल दल के सभी सम्मानित सदस्यगण द्वारा मुझ पर जताए गए विश्वास और #बिहार_विधानमंडल_दल के #नेता का दायित्व सौंपने के लिए हृदय से आभार एवं धन्यवाद।— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) April 14, 2026
यह जिम्मेदारी मेरे लिए सम्मान के साथ-साथ एक बड़ी जवाबदेही भी है। मैं… pic.twitter.com/CZMtCSffe6
The Union agriculture minister added that Samrat, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would carry forward the sterling work done by outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
"We are happy over the developments. The entire leadership of our party will rest only after turning Bihar into a leading state of the country," Chouhan said.
Chouhan also praised Nitish's various works, including 50 percent reservation for women in local self-government bodies, empowering women financially through the Jeevika rural livelihood project, and making Bihar the first state in the country to bring forth the agriculture roadmap.
Samrat was later elected as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party leader in Nitish's presence. He will take the oath at the Lok Bhavan on Wednesday on April 15.
The BJP is the largest party in the Bihar Assembly with 88 MLAs, while the second largest party – Nitish’s Janata Dal (United) (JDU) with 85 MLAs - has already expressed its support for him.
Expressing gratitude on the occasion, Samrat, an MLA from Tarapur constituency in Munger district, said: "The immense opportunity that the BJP has given me to work is incomparable in my 30-years in politics. I joined the party in 2017. I am thankful that the party has imposed its trust in me and has given me the responsibility. It has given me an opportunity to work on various positions right from a party-worker to deputy chief minister."
The chief minister-elect asserted that he would do his best to meet the expectations of the people of Bihar, who gave the mandate based on the development work done by Modi and Nitish.
After his election as the legislature party leader, Samrat expressed gratitude to the BJP central leadership in a post on social media platform X and said: "This is not just a post for me, but a pious opportunity to serve the public of Bihar and make their trust and dreams come true. I resolve to meet their expectations with full determination and honesty."
What led to Samrat’s selection as the next chief minister
Several factors led to the election of the 57-year-old Samrat as the NDA chief ministerial candidate. Samrat fits the equation in Bihar's caste-dominated politics. He hails from the Koeri (Kushwaha) caste, which constitutes around 4.21 percent of 13.07 crore population of the state. Nitish hails from the Kurmi caste, which is around 2.87 percent of the population.
The Kurmi and Kushwaha castes trace their origin to Lord Ram’s sons Luv and Kush, respectively. Both are closely knit and have a tradition of voting en bloc in elections; they have been loyal to Nitish for the past two decades.
"Nitish’s decision to quit as the chief minister had left the Kurmi and Kushwaha castes perturbed about their political future. They could have scattered and gone towards different parties, but with Samrat at the helm, there will be no such danger. Moreover, the BJP’s vote bank in the state will increase by over seven percent without much effort,” a senior BJP leader told ETV Bharat.
Samrat, son of socialist stalwart leader and former Bihar minister Shakuni Choudhary, was also Nitish's choice as his successor. He continuously rooted for him in public over the past month, and asserted that he would take care of the state in future. The BJP did not want to annoy or antagonise him (Nitish) at this juncture, preferring a smooth transfer of power.
Moreover, the towering, over six-feet tall leader that he is, Samrat has worked hard for the BJP ever since he joined the party. He is also a sharp critic of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad and his family, due to political animosity and bitterness that turned personal.
In his speeches, Samrat has always supported the anti - foreign infiltrator ideology and hardline stands of the BJP on various issues.
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