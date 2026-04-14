ETV Bharat / bharat

Samrat Choudhary Elected As BJP And NDA Legislature Party Leader; To Take Oath As Bihar CM On Wednesday

File - Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary pays tribute to the fallen brave heart, NSG commando Jai Prakash Yadav, who died in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir, at Patna Airport ( Etv Bharat )

Patna: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary will succeed Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar. He was unanimously elected the BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party leader in the presence of senior central and state leaders on Tuesday afternoon. The election was conducted at the state BJP headquarters in Patna under the supervision of Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had come as the party’s central observer for the purpose. "Samrat Choudhary has been unanimously elected Bihar BJP legislature party leader. One of our senior leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha proposed Samrat Choudhary’s name as the BJP legislature party leader while several other leaders including Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and Raghvendra Pratap Singh supported it," Chouhan said. The Union agriculture minister added that Samrat, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would carry forward the sterling work done by outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "We are happy over the developments. The entire leadership of our party will rest only after turning Bihar into a leading state of the country," Chouhan said. Chouhan also praised Nitish's various works, including 50 percent reservation for women in local self-government bodies, empowering women financially through the Jeevika rural livelihood project, and making Bihar the first state in the country to bring forth the agriculture roadmap. Samrat was later elected as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party leader in Nitish's presence. He will take the oath at the Lok Bhavan on Wednesday on April 15. The BJP is the largest party in the Bihar Assembly with 88 MLAs, while the second largest party – Nitish’s Janata Dal (United) (JDU) with 85 MLAs - has already expressed its support for him.