Sameera Khan's Mission Mount Everest Covers 37 Countries, 11 Peaks: Seeks To Inspire Indian Girls
Published : December 22, 2025 at 7:24 PM IST
Sheikhpura: Sameera Khan, a cyclist from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, proves that countless obstacles can be overcome to achieve a feat through determination. Her life is defined by relentless struggles after she lost her mother at age nine and her father soon afterwards.
Instead of breaking down in the face of these tragedies, she created a record that the world would remember and give her encouragement.
After having travelled to 37 countries by bicycle, Sameera said with confidence: “Daughters are not just meant for marriage, they also have dreams that their families and parents should support them to fulfil.”
She recounted, “Cycling is more difficult in India compared to other countries. From safety to social behaviour, many challenges arise here.”
She said, “During my cycle journey, people stare, harass and even mock me.” However, reaching Bihar, I felt more encouraged and safe after being honoured by the state's DGP, Vinay Kumar.”
In 2018, Sameera launched her mission of "departing the safe environment of her home to inspire hundreds of girls." She travelled through 37 countries by bicycle, including France, Germany, Norway, Turkey, the Netherlands, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, South Africa, and Japan.
In addition to her cycling tours, Sameera has scaled 11 mountains and successfully reached the summit of seven peaks. Her most formidable achievement to date was conquering the 6,859-meter-high Ama Dablam peak in Nepal. Today, Sameera Khan stands as a global symbol of resilience, turning her personal hardships into a journey that continues to inspire people everywhere.
Sameera Khan is currently raising awareness about girl child empowerment through cycling. She has travelled through several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, visiting government and private schools to inspire female students to dream big, become self-reliant and stand up against social evils.
Upon reaching Sheikhpura, Sameera Khan interacted with students at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, inspiring the girls. She emphasized that girls should receive the same opportunities as boys in our society.
"We are women, not weak. We have to hone our talents and empower ourselves,” she said. Sameera covers a distance of 50 to 60 kilometres daily. Establishing an institution for female students is also one of her future goals. However, Sameera has not yet received any support from the government. This story, born from struggle, has become a new symbol of hope and courage for the daughters of the nation.