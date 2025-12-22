ETV Bharat / bharat

Sameera Khan's Mission Mount Everest Covers 37 Countries, 11 Peaks: Seeks To Inspire Indian Girls

Sheikhpura: Sameera Khan, a cyclist from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, proves that countless obstacles can be overcome to achieve a feat through determination. Her life is defined by relentless struggles after she lost her mother at age nine and her father soon afterwards.

Instead of breaking down in the face of these tragedies, she created a record that the world would remember and give her encouragement.

After having travelled to 37 countries by bicycle, Sameera said with confidence: “Daughters are not just meant for marriage, they also have dreams that their families and parents should support them to fulfil.”

She recounted, “Cycling is more difficult in India compared to other countries. From safety to social behaviour, many challenges arise here.”

She said, “During my cycle journey, people stare, harass and even mock me.” However, reaching Bihar, I felt more encouraged and safe after being honoured by the state's DGP, Vinay Kumar.”