ETV Bharat / bharat

Sambhal Mosque Case In SC: Masjid Committee Contends Allahabad HC Violated Supreme Court's 2024 Survey Stay

New Delhi: The management committee of Sambhal’s Jama Masjid on Tuesday contended before the Supreme Court that the Allahabad High Court could not have proceeded in the matter concerning the survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute in light of the apex court’s December 2024 order.

A bench led by Justice P S Narasimha heard two separate pleas filed by the committee of management of Sambhal’s Jama Masjid challenging a May 19, 2025 order of the Allahabad High Court.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the mosque committee, argued that the first question was whether the high court could have proceeded with the matter against the backdrop of the December 2024 order of the top court.

"The high court could not have proceeded in the light of this order," Ahmadi said, adding that the apex court’s order was specifically pointed out to the high court.

The senior counsel also referred to the 1991 Act and argued that the whole object of the legislation was that the dispute should not be allowed to fester and you must "nip it in the bud". The apex court will continue to hear the matter on August 4.

The high court dismissed a plea of the mosque committee against the survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar temple dispute. The high court upheld the civil court’s direction for the survey. The high court had said the order to appoint a court commissioner and the suit were maintainable.