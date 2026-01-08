ETV Bharat / bharat

Sambalpur University Spearheads Research To Revive Odisha's Indigenous Rice Varieties

Many native rice varieties - once known for medicinal and nutritional benefits have gradually disappeared from fields due to declining yields caused by climate stress, erratic rainfall and changing farming practices. However, researchers at the varsity here are now working to enhance their productivity, raising hopes of restoring farmer interest while conserving agrobiodiversity.

Sambalpur: Researchers at the Sambalpur University in Odisha have launched a unique initiative to revive state's indigenous rice varieties by scientifically improving productivity and ascertaining their medicinal value.

The Department of Life Sciences of Sambalpur University has started research on 200 varieties of indigenous rice under the supervision of Professor Ekambar Kariyali of the Department of Biology. Preliminary research has shown that indigenous rice has amazing properties. While some varieties are resistant to diabetes, some are resistant to ultraviolet rays. Along with this, some rice seeds have been evolved which will not die and grow even in conditions like cyclones.

Shivani Behera, a PhD student of the Department of Biology, Sambalpur, "I am doing research here on Glycemic index and anti-diabetes properties in rice. We have some indigenous rice varieties in which the amount of Amylose in rice has been found to be higher than in hybrid rice. And previous research has shown that rice having high Amylose controls the glycemic index and reduces the amount of sugar in the blood. We are continuing research in this regard. Such indigenous rice varieties are called Bahal Guda, Berna Guda, Jhumer, Lal Guri, Lal Mani, Khalia, Khafsi, Surso Phul and Magur."

Scientific initiative aims to revive Odisha’s 200 rice varieties having anti-diabetic and UV resistant properties (ETV Bharat)

Another PhD student Pritam Kumar Sahabi says, "I am doing research on UV radiation. We have learnt that all the black rice varieties like Kalabati, Kalajira, Kala Nagin, Dhob Jeera, Kalasu, Lal Kain and Megh Dambru etc. have high UV resistance quality. Mainly, these grains contain high levels of melatonin which protects against UV radiation."

This research work at Sambalpur University is being supported by OUAT, Chipilima, NIT, Rourkela and Koraput Central University, says Professor Ekambar Kariali. "Rice is the main food grain of our country. We are conducting research on indigenous rice which has a lot of disease resistance and medicinal properties. It is not particularly affected by environmental changes," he said.

Sambalpur University Spearheads Research To Revive Odisha's Indigenous Rice Varieties (ETV Bharat)

Sambalpur University's continued research in this regard has been welcomed by Saroj, an advisor and farmer of the Western Odisha Farmers' Organisation, Sammanmay Samiti. "Before the Green Revolution, farmers used to cultivate indigenous seeds. Especially in Odisha, there are 1200 types of indigenous grains today. And people know about the medicinal properties and nutritional value of those grains from their own experience. If such things are given a scientific basis, everyone will believe it," said Saroj.

