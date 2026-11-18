Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Released From Ghaziabad Jail In Money Laundering Case
Tight security arrangements were put in place around the jail premises before the release of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from Ghaziabad jail.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released from the Ghaziabad District Jail on Wednesday in a money laundering case.
He walked out of the prison at approximately 7 pm. Tight security arrangements were put in place around the jail premises, with a heavy deployment of police personnel also made along the routes leading to the facility ahead of the release.
A large number of supporters of the Samajwadi Party leader had gathered outside the Dasna jail ahead of his release.
On Wednesday, the legal formalities related to the bail were completed at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Ghaziabad, following which the release order was dispatched to the Dasna jail.
The court had set the bail conditions as two sureties of ₹50,000 each, along with a personal bond of ₹50,000.
On November 17, the Allahabad High Court had granted interim bail to Khan in a money laundering case which was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Two people, Shahnawaz and Junaid, acted as his sureties, with each making a fixed deposit (FD) of ₹50,000. Additionally, an affidavit was filed in accordance with the court's directives.
Faisal Hussain, Samajwadi Party’s Ghaziabad district president, said that Khan will head to Rampur following his release from jail.
Earlier, the ED had approached the Supreme Court a day after a division bench of the Allahabad High Court granted interim bail to the Samajwadi Party leader.
The High Court had observed that the agency had failed to strictly adhere to the mandatory safeguards regarding arrests which are stipulated under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Khan faces charges of money laundering. The ED has registered the case against him and his associates, based on 58 FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police.
Samajwadi Party leader has been accused of diverting government funds intended for public projects toward the establishment of the private Jauhar University in Rampur.
On October 28, the central agency attached the university's land and buildings, which carry an estimated market value of ₹1,170 crore.
Also Read
1 Ghaziabad Court Sends Azam Khan To Judicial Custody, Next Hearing On November 26
2 SC Refuses To Entertain Azam Khan's Bail Plea In Fresh ED Case, Asks Him To Move HC