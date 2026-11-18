ETV Bharat / bharat

Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Released From Ghaziabad Jail In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released from the Ghaziabad District Jail on Wednesday in a money laundering case.

He walked out of the prison at approximately 7 pm. Tight security arrangements were put in place around the jail premises, with a heavy deployment of police personnel also made along the routes leading to the facility ahead of the release.

A large number of supporters of the Samajwadi Party leader had gathered outside the Dasna jail ahead of his release.

On Wednesday, the legal formalities related to the bail were completed at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Ghaziabad, following which the release order was dispatched to the Dasna jail.

The court had set the bail conditions as two sureties of ₹50,000 each, along with a personal bond of ₹50,000.

On November 17, the Allahabad High Court had granted interim bail to Khan in a money laundering case which was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Two people, Shahnawaz and Junaid, acted as his sureties, with each making a fixed deposit (FD) of ₹50,000. Additionally, an affidavit was filed in accordance with the court's directives.