ETV Bharat / bharat

Samajwadi Party-Congress Alliance Will Continue, Focus Will Be On Victory Not Seats: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the alliance with its partners would continue in future elections, asserting that the formula will be "victory, not seats." Speaking at an event organised by Amar Ujala newspaper, when asked whether he and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be seen campaigning together in the coming elections, Yadav said his party has vast experience in running alliances and always ensured that its allies benefited from the arrangement.

"We have entered into many alliances. We have experience with alliances, and the Samajwadi Party has always ensured gains for its allies. We have never betrayed anyone. The alliance that exists today will continue ahead," Yadav said.

He said that future alliance discussions would not revolve around bargaining for seats but around ensuring electoral success.

"There will not be a question of seats in the alliance. Even during the Lok Sabha elections, I had said that the issue was not about seats; the issue was about victory. The same formula will work again. The question will not be of seats, the question will be of victory," he said.

The remarks assume significance amid continued discussions over opposition unity and possible seat-sharing arrangements for the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh due next year.

Asked about the face of opposition, Yadav said it would be inflation, rising price of fuel, Agniveer youths, farmers, labourers and also 69,000 Sikshamitras, who did not get a permanent job.

Asked to be specific, he said, "What is the need for a face for opposition. Inflation is itself a big face." Attacking the ruling party, he said, "Where the BJP ends, PDA - (pichhade, dalits, alpsankhyak, an acronym coined by Yadav for backwards, Dalit and minorities) starts from there," he said.