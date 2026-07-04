Samagra Shiksha Book Row: J&K Govt Suspends 8 Employees; Authors, Publishers Blacklisted
A contractual computer assistant has been terminated over the controversy around the books listing separatists as 'personalities and legends'.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 4, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended eight employees, dismissed a contractual computer assistant and blacklisted the authors and publishers over the listing of separatist leaders as 'personalities and legends' in a book procured for libraries under the centrally-sponsored Samagra Shiksha.
The orders were issued on Saturday by the Commissioner Secretary, School Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma on LG Manoj Sinha's approval. The suspended employees include Library Coordinator Fazil Imran Siddiqui, Assistant Coordinator Gurjit Singh, Principal of Government Higher Secondary School Kore Pannu Kathua Sanjeev Sharma, Academic Officer of SCERT Jammu Shazia Kausar and four lecturers, Imtiaz Ahmed Mir, Niranjan Sharma, Reno Mengi and Raj Mohini. Contractual Computer Assistant Sheikh Sohail Ahmed, who assisted the Library Coordinator, has been dismissed with immediate effect.
The government further banned and blacklisted the authors and the publishers of the controversial book. “Furthermore, any printed material authored and/or published by them shall also be withdrawn from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir”.
Inquiry ordered
In addition, the Lieutenant Governor has ordered an inquiry into the matter and directed an inquiry to be headed by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Ashwini Kumar (IAS). JKAS officer Rohit Sharma, posted as Additional Secretary in the General Administration Department (GAD), has been appointed as the presenting officer in the matter.
The controversy
The book "Personalities And Legends of J&K", procured for the libraries of the Union Territory under the Samgar Shiksha under the Union Ministry of Education, has listed several separatist leaders including the late Syed Ali Geelani, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly objected to and termed as "academic jihad".
The published book includes a brief profile of former separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, Maqbool Bhat, Mirwaiz Kashmir Maulvi Umar Farooq and Shabir Shah, who is currently in jail.