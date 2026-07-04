ETV Bharat / bharat

Samagra Shiksha Book Row: J&K Govt Suspends 8 Employees; Authors, Publishers Blacklisted

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Kumar Sharma addresses a press conference in Jammu on Saturday, July 4, 2026. ( IANS )

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended eight employees, dismissed a contractual computer assistant and blacklisted the authors and publishers over the listing of separatist leaders as 'personalities and legends' in a book procured for libraries under the centrally-sponsored Samagra Shiksha.

The orders were issued on Saturday by the Commissioner Secretary, School Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma on LG Manoj Sinha's approval. The suspended employees include Library Coordinator Fazil Imran Siddiqui, Assistant Coordinator Gurjit Singh, Principal of Government Higher Secondary School Kore Pannu Kathua Sanjeev Sharma, Academic Officer of SCERT Jammu Shazia Kausar and four lecturers, Imtiaz Ahmed Mir, Niranjan Sharma, Reno Mengi and Raj Mohini. Contractual Computer Assistant Sheikh Sohail Ahmed, who assisted the Library Coordinator, has been dismissed with immediate effect.

The government further banned and blacklisted the authors and the publishers of the controversial book. “Furthermore, any printed material authored and/or published by them shall also be withdrawn from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Inquiry ordered