ETV Bharat / bharat

Salary Scam Hits Bihar; Govt Stops Payment Of Salaries Of 10.3 Lakh Teachers And Police Officials

Patna: The Bihar government has stopped the payment of salaries to around 10.3 lakh teachers and police personnel till further orders, after detection of an alleged salary scam in which fake, enhanced or illegal payments were made to a large number of people.

The state finance department has launched an investigation in the matter and issued two letters to the state education and home departments, informing about the decision to stop the salaries to teachers and police personnel, respectively, from the month of October onwards.

According to the letters sent by Finance Department Secretary Vinay Kumar to the Home Department Principal Secretary and the Education Department Secretary, "prima facie, several irregularities have been noticed while examining the data pertaining to the salary disbursement to officers and employees."

The letters have asked both the departments to compulsorily conduct a probe into the issue before the payment of next month's salary, fix the responsibility of makers, checkers and approvers of salary, and institute criminal, as well as, departmental proceedings against them.

The extra money that has been fraudulently or mistakenly paid has to be recovered from the concerned.

Both the departments have been directed to ensure that only regular employees are given the work of preparing, checking and approving the salary to be paid to the employees. Once prepared and approved it is paid through the e-Nidhi Bihar Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) portal.

"A probe has been ordered on the basis of the remarks by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Irregularities related to salaries in the education and home departments have been noticed and a probe has been ordered," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav told ETV Bharat.

"Further action will be taken against the people involved in the irregularities. The money is of the people, and it should not be misused," added Bijendra, who holds the Finance portfolio.

Incidentally, the stopping of salary disbursement comes during the festive season. Diwali, and the biggest festival of the state Chhath Puja, would be celebrated in November. While the order will affect around 9 lakh teachers, the number of police personnel is around 1.3 lakh.