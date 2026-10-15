Salary Scam Hits Bihar; Govt Stops Payment Of Salaries Of 10.3 Lakh Teachers And Police Officials
The Bihar government has ordered a probe on the basis of remarks by the Comptroller and Auditor General.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 15, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST|
Updated : October 15, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government has stopped the payment of salaries to around 10.3 lakh teachers and police personnel till further orders, after detection of an alleged salary scam in which fake, enhanced or illegal payments were made to a large number of people.
The state finance department has launched an investigation in the matter and issued two letters to the state education and home departments, informing about the decision to stop the salaries to teachers and police personnel, respectively, from the month of October onwards.
According to the letters sent by Finance Department Secretary Vinay Kumar to the Home Department Principal Secretary and the Education Department Secretary, "prima facie, several irregularities have been noticed while examining the data pertaining to the salary disbursement to officers and employees."
The letters have asked both the departments to compulsorily conduct a probe into the issue before the payment of next month's salary, fix the responsibility of makers, checkers and approvers of salary, and institute criminal, as well as, departmental proceedings against them.
The extra money that has been fraudulently or mistakenly paid has to be recovered from the concerned.
Both the departments have been directed to ensure that only regular employees are given the work of preparing, checking and approving the salary to be paid to the employees. Once prepared and approved it is paid through the e-Nidhi Bihar Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) portal.
"A probe has been ordered on the basis of the remarks by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Irregularities related to salaries in the education and home departments have been noticed and a probe has been ordered," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav told ETV Bharat.
"Further action will be taken against the people involved in the irregularities. The money is of the people, and it should not be misused," added Bijendra, who holds the Finance portfolio.
Incidentally, the stopping of salary disbursement comes during the festive season. Diwali, and the biggest festival of the state Chhath Puja, would be celebrated in November. While the order will affect around 9 lakh teachers, the number of police personnel is around 1.3 lakh.
According to a senior finance department officer, a perusal of the database indicated majorly two types of irregularities - payment of salary to people who were not government employees, and payment of amount in excess to salaries for which the employees were eligible.
"These anomalies have been detected in various districts and indicate a strong possibility of the involvement of insiders so that the checks and balances at three stages were bypassed," the finance department officer told ETV Bharat.
In one of the cases involving a teacher in Bhagalpur, an FIR has been registered. The teacher is a woman and her husband, also a government employee in the education department, was the approver of her salary. The couple have been arrested and imprisoned.
There are also some instances of the salary code of retired employees being allotted to new employees. This led to more salary being transferred into the bank accounts of the latter. In several cases, the house rent allowance (HRA) of people were inflated several times.
Finance department officials said that the two departments could check their database for suspected irregularities within two weeks, if they do it on a war footing. However, ensuring that no discrepancies remain in the database will require more time.
Sources said that the CAG had detected a similar scam in Jharkhand, following which attention was paid on the situation in Bihar. The education and home departments were selected as they employ a large number of people.
There are also indications that people who had access to the state government's HRMS (human resources management services) portal, or gained access to it could have added non-employees as salary recepients. Efforts are on to involve experts and professionals to probe the issue from the aspect of cyber forensics.
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