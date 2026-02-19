ETV Bharat / bharat

'Sakshi' Media Faces Setback In Delhi High Court In Rs 100-Crore Defamation Case Filed By Heritage Foods

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday has directed Sakshi Media Group to immediately remove content containing what it termed "baseless and false allegations" against Heritage Foods, in a defamation case filed by the company seeking Rs 100 crore in damages.

The court ordered Sakshi Media to take down all related articles and telecast links within 24 hours. It further directed that if the content is not removed within the stipulated time, platforms including Meta, Google, and YouTube must ensure compliance by disabling access to the material. Notices have also been issued to Sakshi Media in the matter.

The case stems from reports and telecasts published by Sakshi alleging a connection between Heritage Foods and Bole Baba Dairy. Heritage management moved the High Court, contending that the reports were defamatory, misleading, and intended to damage the company's reputation. Bole Baba Dairy is one of the firms that allegedly supplied adulterated ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams under the previous YSRCP regime.