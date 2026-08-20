ETV Bharat / bharat

Sajjan Kumar Dies On Day SC Was To Hear His Three-Week Parole Plea

New Delhi: Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving a life sentence in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, died on Thursday, the day the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear his plea seeking three-week parole on medical grounds concerning his ailing wife.

The jailed former parliamentarian had approached the top court seeking parole for three weeks, citing the medical condition of his ailing wife. The plea was listed for hearing on Thursday. According to the cause list, Kumar's plea was scheduled to be heard in the regular list, but it did not come up for hearing.

Kumar, 84, was brought to Safdarjung Hospital around 11 am in an altered state of consciousness and was immediately admitted, with doctors initiating resuscitation and life-support measures.