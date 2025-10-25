‘Fixed Match’: Sajad Lone Accuses NC Of Helping BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls; Omar Abdullah Reacts
Peoples Conference chief alleged NC's understanding with the BJP, reflecting a deeper pattern of political compromise in Jammu and Kashmir.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 25, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST
By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: The political fallout from Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir deepened on Saturday as Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone accused the National Conference (NC) of striking a “secret understanding” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claimed his party had been “betrayed” by known faces within the political fold.
Speaking at a press conference in Srinagar, Lone lashed out at both the NC and the government’s reservation policy, alleging that Kashmiris were being systematically excluded from government jobs. “This government has buried open merit. It is out to kill merit altogether,” he said. “We are launching a ground-level registration drive against this policy, and if needed, we will take to the streets.”
Lone said that his party, the Peoples Conference, would mobilise people against what he termed a “discriminatory system” that threatens the region’s future. “If protests or hunger strikes are needed, we will not hesitate,” he said.
Turning to the Rajya Sabha elections, Lone alleged that the NC's cross-voting had directly benefited the BJP. “These extra votes were never enough for the fourth candidate. Winning the fourth seat was not possible even without cross-voting. Cross-voting was done by NC itself,” he claimed.
Lone further claimed that seven members of the NC “directly gifted their votes to the BJP.” “It was a fixed match. The same party that shouts about secularism and anti-BJP politics is sitting comfortably in the BJP's lap.”
He added that the NC's actions had exposed its claim of being in opposition. “People must open their eyes. Even if the BJP isn't ruling directly, its preferred party is now in power,” he said.
Criticising the NC vice president, Lone alleged that the Congress was deliberately offered a losing seat. “Omar kept asking why Congress didn't contest for seat number four. They offered them that seat knowing it was impossible to win," he said, adding that the Congress deserved priority as a national party.
Lone also accused former NC parliamentarians of doing little for Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi. “They went there only for personal gains. They brought nothing back for the people,” he said.
He termed the NC’s political style as “submissive before Delhi,” alleging that the party had a history of seeking power through compromise. “For seventy years, they've gone to Delhi saying, “Beat us but let us weep.” They ask Delhi to tighten control while pretending to resist it here,” Lone said.
Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, Lone claimed there were “midnight meetings” between NC leaders and Delhi before August 5, 2019, which he said were “full of betrayals.” He urged Kashmiris to “wake up” to what he described as a long pattern of political deceit.
“The BJP ensures victory through these same people. They abuse BJP during campaigns to fool voters but work with them behind closed doors.” Lone said.
The Peoples Conference chief said he was “grateful to Allah” for staying away from the Rajya Sabha voting process. “Had I voted, all fingers would have been pointed at me,” he said.
Meanwhile, CM Omar told reporters here that his party had been “betrayed” during the Rajya Sabha polls, though he stopped short of naming those responsible. “It's unfortunate, but everyone knows who they are,” he said.
He thanked Congress and other parties for supporting the NC candidates. “Not a single NC vote went in vain. I am satisfied with the loyalty of our members,” he said.
Those who abstained to “avoid harming the BJP” need to have publicly stated their stance, Omar said, while taking a dig at Lone. “If they wanted to support the BJP, they should have said it clearly instead of hiding behind excuses,” he said while adding that he was confident that the recently elected Members of Parliament would support the rights of Jammu and Kashmir.
