ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Fixed Match’: Sajad Lone Accuses NC Of Helping BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls; Omar Abdullah Reacts

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: The political fallout from Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir deepened on Saturday as Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone accused the National Conference (NC) of striking a “secret understanding” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claimed his party had been “betrayed” by known faces within the political fold.

Speaking at a press conference in Srinagar, Lone lashed out at both the NC and the government’s reservation policy, alleging that Kashmiris were being systematically excluded from government jobs. “This government has buried open merit. It is out to kill merit altogether,” he said. “We are launching a ground-level registration drive against this policy, and if needed, we will take to the streets.”

Lone said that his party, the Peoples Conference, would mobilise people against what he termed a “discriminatory system” that threatens the region’s future. “If protests or hunger strikes are needed, we will not hesitate,” he said.

Turning to the Rajya Sabha elections, Lone alleged that the NC's cross-voting had directly benefited the BJP. “These extra votes were never enough for the fourth candidate. Winning the fourth seat was not possible even without cross-voting. Cross-voting was done by NC itself,” he claimed.

Lone further claimed that seven members of the NC “directly gifted their votes to the BJP.” “It was a fixed match. The same party that shouts about secularism and anti-BJP politics is sitting comfortably in the BJP's lap.”

He added that the NC's actions had exposed its claim of being in opposition. “People must open their eyes. Even if the BJP isn't ruling directly, its preferred party is now in power,” he said.

Criticising the NC vice president, Lone alleged that the Congress was deliberately offered a losing seat. “Omar kept asking why Congress didn't contest for seat number four. They offered them that seat knowing it was impossible to win," he said, adding that the Congress deserved priority as a national party.