ETV Bharat / bharat

Sailaja Kiron Recalls Margadarsi Journey, Says Clear Goal And Determination Key To Success

Hyderabad: Margadarsi Managing Director Sailaja Kiron said a clear goal and determination to achieve it can help a person excel in any field. She made the remarks while participating as the chief guest at 'A Cup of Coffee with CEO', an event organised by Young Leadership Development Program and Power Mech Growth Unlimited at Jubilee Enclave in Madhapur, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

During the interaction, Sailaja Kiron shared her journey with Margadarsi and recalled how her association with the organisation began. She said Sri Ramoji Rao entrusted her with the responsibility of serving as Margadarsi's Managing Director when she was just 27.

Recalling the moment, she said Sri Ramoji Rao announced at a meeting that she would be appointed as the company's MD. "The responsibility initially made me nervous, but I immediately decided to make Margadarsi my top priority," said Sailaja Kiron.

She said her commitment stemmed from the fact that she was responsible for managing public funds and therefore felt a strong sense of accountability. Sailaja Kiron said that her passion for the business and her responsibility to lead the organisation forward, helped her overcome her initial fears and grow in the role.