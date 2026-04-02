ETV Bharat / bharat

SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash Resigns

New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Chairman and Managing Director Amarendu Prakash has resigned from his post, effective April 2, following approval from the steel ministry, a regulatory filing said.

In the interim, the company's Director (Personnel), Krishna Kumar Singh, has been given additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director for three months – from April 2 to July 1, 2026– or until a regular incumbent joins or until further orders, whichever is earlier, as per a steel ministry order.

In a filing to the BSE, SAIL said that Prakash tendered his resignation notice to the ministry on January 2.

"The Competent Authority has approved his resignation from the post of Chairman and Managing Director, SAIL w.e.f. 1 April 2026. Accordingly, Amarendu Prakash, Chairman and Managing Director, SAIL, has ceased to be a member of the SAIL Board, w.e.f. 1 April 2026," the filing said.