ETV Bharat / bharat

Sai Government Okays Listing Of Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company On Stock Exchange Via IPO

Raipur: The Vishnu Deo Sai government on Tuesday approved the listing of the Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited (CSPTCL) on the stock exchange via an IPO.

At a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sai, the Cabinet granted in-principle approval to list the CSPTCL on the stock exchange through an IPO. This decision will offer ordinary citizens and investors an opportunity to participate in the company's growth. Additionally, it will strengthen the company's financial capacity and transparency. The company's Board of Directors has been authorised to complete the necessary procedures.

Approval was granted for the revamped version of the 'Krishak Unnati Yojana' (Farmers' Progress Scheme), effective from the Kharif season of 2026. The farmers who cultivate alternative crops such as pulses, oilseeds, maize, Kodo, Kutki, Ragi, and cotton instead of paddy will receive assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre. This benefit will be provided based on the Integrated Farmer Portal, AgriStack registration, and digital crop surveys. The government aims to promote crop diversification, increase farmers' income, and encourage water conservation.

To ensure the uninterrupted distribution of gram (chana) to eligible families under the Public Distribution System (PDS), the Cabinet approved the procurement of the necessary stock.

The Chhattisgarh State Civil Supplies Corporation has been permitted to procure gram via NeML's e-auction platform at a maximum service charge of 0.25 per cent. The arrangement has also been extended to cover the period from April to June 2026.