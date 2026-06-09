Sai Government Okays Listing Of Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company On Stock Exchange Via IPO
Among other decisions, the Cabinet decided to transfer the Yoga Division from the Social Welfare Department to the Department of Medical Education.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Raipur: The Vishnu Deo Sai government on Tuesday approved the listing of the Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited (CSPTCL) on the stock exchange via an IPO.
At a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sai, the Cabinet granted in-principle approval to list the CSPTCL on the stock exchange through an IPO. This decision will offer ordinary citizens and investors an opportunity to participate in the company's growth. Additionally, it will strengthen the company's financial capacity and transparency. The company's Board of Directors has been authorised to complete the necessary procedures.
Approval was granted for the revamped version of the 'Krishak Unnati Yojana' (Farmers' Progress Scheme), effective from the Kharif season of 2026. The farmers who cultivate alternative crops such as pulses, oilseeds, maize, Kodo, Kutki, Ragi, and cotton instead of paddy will receive assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre. This benefit will be provided based on the Integrated Farmer Portal, AgriStack registration, and digital crop surveys. The government aims to promote crop diversification, increase farmers' income, and encourage water conservation.
To ensure the uninterrupted distribution of gram (chana) to eligible families under the Public Distribution System (PDS), the Cabinet approved the procurement of the necessary stock.
The Chhattisgarh State Civil Supplies Corporation has been permitted to procure gram via NeML's e-auction platform at a maximum service charge of 0.25 per cent. The arrangement has also been extended to cover the period from April to June 2026.
The Cabinet decided to transfer the Yoga division from the Social Welfare Department to the Department of Medical Education. The government believes that Yoga is an integral part of the AYUSH system. Therefore, the Department of Medical Education will facilitate better coordination of related training, education and research activities.
The Cabinet gave its nod for a direct debit mandate to facilitate payment security and mechanisms under the 'PM-eBus Sewa' scheme. This paves the way for the operation of 240 sanctioned electric buses in Raipur, Bhilai, Bilaspur and Korba, providing citizens with modern, safe, eco-friendly, and affordable public transport.
The Cabinet extended the exemption on stamp duty for land purchases made through mutual consent by the Naya Raipur Atal Nagar Development Authority until March 31, 2028. This decision will accelerate the land acquisition process and boost infrastructure development in Naya Raipur.
Amendments to the Chhattisgarh Minerals (Mining, Transportation, and Storage) Rules, 2009, were approved. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags and vehicle tracking systems will now be mandatory for vehicles transporting minerals. Modern technology will be employed to determine mineral grades and assess quantities. Storage fees and security deposits were also increased. The state government said that these measures would curb illegal mining and transportation while boosting state revenue.
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