ETV Bharat / bharat

Navtej Sarna In English, Mamta Kalia In Hindi Among 24 Authors To Receive Sahitya Akademi Award

New Delhi/Chennai English author and former ambassador Navtej Sarna and Hindi writer Mamta Kalia are among the 24 authors in as many languages who will receive the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025, the National Academy of Letters announced on Monday.

The announcement has come months after the academy cancelled a scheduled press conference in December 2025 to declare the awards.

"Sahitya Akademi is happy to announce today its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 24 Indian languages recognised by it. 8 books of poetry, 4 novels, 6 books of short stories, 2 essays, 1 literary criticism, 1 autobiography and 2 memoirs have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025," it said in a statement.

Sarna has been named the recipient for his novel "Crimson Spring" while Kalia will receive the award for her memoir "Jeete Jee Allahabad".

Tamil Writer S. Tamilselvan Wins Sahitya Akademi Award 2025 For ‘Tamil Sirukathaiyin Thadangal’ (ETV Bharat)

The awardees will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs 1 lakh at a ceremony on March 31, the academy said.