Navtej Sarna In English, Mamta Kalia In Hindi Among 24 Authors To Receive Sahitya Akademi Award
The Sahitya Akademi Award has been conferred on S. Tamilselvan in the category of Literary Criticism for his book Tamil Sirukathaiyin Thadangal.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
New Delhi/Chennai English author and former ambassador Navtej Sarna and Hindi writer Mamta Kalia are among the 24 authors in as many languages who will receive the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025, the National Academy of Letters announced on Monday.
The announcement has come months after the academy cancelled a scheduled press conference in December 2025 to declare the awards.
"Sahitya Akademi is happy to announce today its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 24 Indian languages recognised by it. 8 books of poetry, 4 novels, 6 books of short stories, 2 essays, 1 literary criticism, 1 autobiography and 2 memoirs have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025," it said in a statement.
Sarna has been named the recipient for his novel "Crimson Spring" while Kalia will receive the award for her memoir "Jeete Jee Allahabad".
The awardees will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs 1 lakh at a ceremony on March 31, the academy said.
Other awardees include Prasun Bandyopadhyay for "Shrestha Kabita" in Bengali, Yogesh Vaidya for "Bhattkhadaki" in Gujarati, Amresh Nugadoni for "Dada Seerisu Tande" in Kannada, N Prabhakaran for "Maayamanushyar" in Malayalam, Raju Baviskar for "Kalyanilya Resha" in Marathi, Jinder for "Safety Kit" in Punjabi, Jitender Kumar Soni for "Bharkhama" in Rajasthani and Sa Tamilselvan for "Thamiz Sirukathaiyin Thadangal" in Tamil.
Pritpal Singh Betab for "Safar Jari Hai" in Urdu, Nandini Sidha Reddy for "Animesha" in Telugu, Bhagwan Atlani for "Waghoo" in Sindhi, Sumitra Soren for "Mid Birna Chenne Saon Inag Sagai" in Santali, Mahamahopadhyay Sahu Bhadreshdas for "Prasthanacatustaye Brahmaghosah" in Sanskrit, Girijakumar Baliyar Singh for "Padapurana" in Odia, Prakash Bhattarai for "Nepali Paramparik Sanskriti Ra Sabhyata Ko Dukuti" in Nepali and Haobam Nalini for "Kanglamdriba Eephut" in Manipuri are also among the recipients of the award.
The Sahitya Akademi Award has been conferred to S. Tamilselvan in the category of Literary Criticism for his book Tamil Sirukathaiyin Thadangal (Traces of the Tamil Short Story. The awards will be presented to all selected recipients at a ceremony to be held in New Delhi on March 31. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a certificate and a plaque.
According to a statement issued by the Department of Culture, a total of 14 books were submitted in the Tamil category. The selection committee unanimously chose S. Tamilselvan’s “Tamil Sirukathaiyin Thadangal” for the award.
S. Tamilselvan is currently the president of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, an affiliate organisation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
He was born on May 27, 1954, in Ragalapuram village in Thoothukudi district to Shanmugam and Saraswathi. Tamilselvan completed his schooling in Nenmeni village in Virudhunagar district and later earned a degree from Kovilpatti College. He worked in the Postal Department and later served in the Army before returning to the Postal Department. Notably, writer Konangi and theatre artist S. Murugaboopathy are his brothers.
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