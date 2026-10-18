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Sahil Wakode Suicide: Parents, Students Detained By Mumbai Police During Protest Outside IIT-Bombay

The protesters had gathered outside the IIT Bombay on a call by the India Independent Scheduled Castes Association.

A view of a protest demanding justice for IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who died by suicide
A view of a protest demanding justice for IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who died by suicide (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 18, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Sunday detained students and parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who died by suspected suicide last month, during a protest demonstration to mark one month of the student's death outside the IIT campus.

Wakode, a second-year student at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering of IIT Bombay died by suicide on September 18. The suicide came after he was allegedly caught using mobile phone during his mid-term exam as per officials.

On Sunday, IIT Bombay students along with other Ambedkarite bodies assembled outside the premises to lodge a protest demanding justice for the deceased student over what they have termed an “institutional murder”. The protesting students have placed various demands before the authorities including an independent inquiry, improvements to the student grievance redressal process, reforms in examination and disciplinary procedures, and various measures concerning student safety.

The protesters were later joined by Wakode's parents and local Congress leaders Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Shaikh. A heavy police force deployed at the site detained the protesters including Wakode's parents according to reports.

Deepali Salve, the Maharashtra General Secretary of the All India Independent Scheduled Castes Association(AIISCA), which had called for the 'Chalo IIT Bombay' protest, said that they had been detained at three different police stations including Sakinaka, Powai and Azad Maidan police station, where Wakode's parents had been shifted.

“I urge everyone to assemble at Azad Maidan Police Station,” Salve wrote in a post.

Earlier, Salve alleged that Wakode's parents were “dragged and detained” while questioning the heavy police presence at the peaceful protest.

The AIISCA leader further alleged that Mumbai Police “brutally handled students” adding “women protestors were dragged, touched on private parts, and beaten by police”.

AIISCA Founder Rahul Sonpimple said that they had been rounded off by the police during the peaceful protest and “taken to an unknown location”.

Deceased Sahil Wakode's parents Ravindra and Sonali, who have been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in protest to demand justice for their son, have accused IIT Bombay's Prof Suryanarayana Doolla of caste-based discrimination and humiliating behaviour towards Wakode for several months. They have been demanding the arrest of Professor Doolla and IIT B Director Shirish Kedare.

Both Prof Kedare and Prof Doolla, who was recently questioned by the Mumbai Police for several hours, have denied the allegations.

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police probing the case, has so far recorded statements of nearly four dozen people, including the parents, students, friends, and institute and hostel staff in connection with the suicide case.

Read More:

  1. Student Suicide Case: Mumbai Police Question IIT-B Professor Doolla For 10 Hours
  2. Student Suicide: RPI (A), Bharat Mukti Morcha Workers Protest Outside IIT Bombay; Detained

TAGGED:

IIT BOMBAY SUICIDE
SAHIL WAKODE SUICIDE
SAHIL WAKODE
IIT BOMBAY SAHIL WAKODE

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