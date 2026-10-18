ETV Bharat / bharat

Sahil Wakode Suicide: Parents, Students Detained By Mumbai Police During Protest Outside IIT-Bombay

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Sunday detained students and parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who died by suspected suicide last month, during a protest demonstration to mark one month of the student's death outside the IIT campus.

Wakode, a second-year student at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering of IIT Bombay died by suicide on September 18. The suicide came after he was allegedly caught using mobile phone during his mid-term exam as per officials.

On Sunday, IIT Bombay students along with other Ambedkarite bodies assembled outside the premises to lodge a protest demanding justice for the deceased student over what they have termed an “institutional murder”. The protesting students have placed various demands before the authorities including an independent inquiry, improvements to the student grievance redressal process, reforms in examination and disciplinary procedures, and various measures concerning student safety.

The protesters were later joined by Wakode's parents and local Congress leaders Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Shaikh. A heavy police force deployed at the site detained the protesters including Wakode's parents according to reports.

Deepali Salve, the Maharashtra General Secretary of the All India Independent Scheduled Castes Association(AIISCA), which had called for the 'Chalo IIT Bombay' protest, said that they had been detained at three different police stations including Sakinaka, Powai and Azad Maidan police station, where Wakode's parents had been shifted.

“I urge everyone to assemble at Azad Maidan Police Station,” Salve wrote in a post.

Earlier, Salve alleged that Wakode's parents were “dragged and detained” while questioning the heavy police presence at the peaceful protest.