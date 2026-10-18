Sahil Wakode Suicide: Parents, Students Detained By Mumbai Police During Protest Outside IIT-Bombay
The protesters had gathered outside the IIT Bombay on a call by the India Independent Scheduled Castes Association.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Sunday detained students and parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who died by suspected suicide last month, during a protest demonstration to mark one month of the student's death outside the IIT campus.
Wakode, a second-year student at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering of IIT Bombay died by suicide on September 18. The suicide came after he was allegedly caught using mobile phone during his mid-term exam as per officials.
On Sunday, IIT Bombay students along with other Ambedkarite bodies assembled outside the premises to lodge a protest demanding justice for the deceased student over what they have termed an “institutional murder”. The protesting students have placed various demands before the authorities including an independent inquiry, improvements to the student grievance redressal process, reforms in examination and disciplinary procedures, and various measures concerning student safety.
Update!! Mumbai police has detained Sahil Wakode’s parents, they brutally handled students. Women protestors were dragged, touched on private parts, and beaten by police. Calling lawyers and activist to assemble at Sakinaka PS https://t.co/Ce8Dubozvm— Deepali_Salve (@deepali_writes) October 18, 2026
The protesters were later joined by Wakode's parents and local Congress leaders Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Shaikh. A heavy police force deployed at the site detained the protesters including Wakode's parents according to reports.
Deepali Salve, the Maharashtra General Secretary of the All India Independent Scheduled Castes Association(AIISCA), which had called for the 'Chalo IIT Bombay' protest, said that they had been detained at three different police stations including Sakinaka, Powai and Azad Maidan police station, where Wakode's parents had been shifted.
There are half a dozen police officers per detainee. Such heavy deployment against protesting Ambedkarites? Who is the Mumbai Police protecting? We have been punched dragged and bitten by the police. https://t.co/aOdOVqBnGq— Deepali_Salve (@deepali_writes) October 18, 2026
“I urge everyone to assemble at Azad Maidan Police Station,” Salve wrote in a post.
Earlier, Salve alleged that Wakode's parents were “dragged and detained” while questioning the heavy police presence at the peaceful protest.
The AIISCA leader further alleged that Mumbai Police “brutally handled students” adding “women protestors were dragged, touched on private parts, and beaten by police”.
AIISCA Founder Rahul Sonpimple said that they had been rounded off by the police during the peaceful protest and “taken to an unknown location”.
We have been detained at 3 different PS - Sakinaka, Powai and Sahil’s parents at Azad Maidan PS. I urge everyone to assemble at Azad Maidan Police Station. https://t.co/165iR7jjuh— Deepali_Salve (@deepali_writes) October 18, 2026
Deceased Sahil Wakode's parents Ravindra and Sonali, who have been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in protest to demand justice for their son, have accused IIT Bombay's Prof Suryanarayana Doolla of caste-based discrimination and humiliating behaviour towards Wakode for several months. They have been demanding the arrest of Professor Doolla and IIT B Director Shirish Kedare.
Both Prof Kedare and Prof Doolla, who was recently questioned by the Mumbai Police for several hours, have denied the allegations.
The crime branch of the Mumbai Police probing the case, has so far recorded statements of nearly four dozen people, including the parents, students, friends, and institute and hostel staff in connection with the suicide case.
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