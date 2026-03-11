ETV Bharat / bharat

Sagar University Scientists Unlock Medicinal Secrets Of Madhya Pradesh Flora That Fight Cancer, TB

Regarding the project, C P Upadhyay, head of the Biotechnology Department at Sagar University, said, "The Biotechnology Department of the Government of India has awarded a major research project to the Botany and Zoology departments of Sagar University. We are conducting research on 40-42 medicinal plants found in Madhya Pradesh to determine their anti-cancer, anti-tuberculosis, and anti-inflammatory properties against certain toxins."

Scientists believe when completed, the project can bring about a major transformation in the worlds of agriculture and medical science. Although, the university is yet to disclose many of the plants and bacteria they are studying as part of the project, due to confidentiality concerns regarding future patents based on the project.

In this five-year project, scientists from Zoology and Botany departments at Sagar University are collecting medicinal plants from across the state to conduct scientific experiments. The research is also examining the bacteria found on these plants, to explore their potential for agricultural and medical benefits.

Sagar: Dr Harisingh Gour University, Sagar, has been building a distinct identity in the country for its research and studies for years. Now, the Department of Biotechnology of the Government of India has awarded the university a project to do research on more than 40 medicinal plants native to Madhya Pradesh for their anti-cancer, anti-tuberculosis, and anti-toxin properties.

He explained, "We have to work across a large part of Madhya Pradesh, so different departments are working on different tasks."

“To avoid damaging the medicinal plants, we only brought the plant parts — leaves and soil from around the roots — we needed for research. Sometimes, when a medicinal plant is cultivated in a nursery, away from its native habitat, it doesn't show the same efficacy. Keeping this in mind, we brought the soil where the plant grows along with us. We also identified the specific bacteria in the soil. We have Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) equipment, so we can identify which bacteria are present within 24-48 hours."

Prof M L Khan of the Botany Department explained, "After isolating the bacteria, a plant was grown with it in the lab. We found that the plant was just as effective in our laboratory as it was in its native habitat. We cannot reveal the medicinal plants and their bacteria we have worked on in this research, because several patents and publications are pending. But we have identified around 10-12 bacteria and their properties, which will be very helpful for agriculture and medical science."

Upadhyay added, "This research will be of great help to the agricultural sector. We have discovered several bacteria that are important in agriculture. We observed some bacteria that degrade pesticides. Others absorb heavy metals, preventing them from entering the plant. Some are even helpful to plants during drought conditions. Having discovered these bacteria, we are also studying their efficacy on crops and plants."

“Another aspect of this research, which will transform the treatment of diseases, is that certain biotic compounds have been found that exhibit anti-cancer effects, while others have anti-tuberculosis properties on brain, liver, stomach, skin, and other cells in the body. Our team is currently working on these,” said Upadhyay.