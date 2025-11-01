ETV Bharat / bharat

Bundelkhand's Gupta Era Heritage: Two Statues Of Lord Vishnu's Varaha Avatar, One At Eran, The Other In Sagar University's Museum

Sagar: Eran, in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand, is an archaeological site that holds numerous sculptures and archaeological remains dating back to the Gupta Empire (320 to 550 CE), demonstrating the importance of the worship of Lord Vishnu during the period.

Among the large statues of various incarnations of Lord Vishnu it boasts of, are two statues of the Lord's Varaha (boar) avatar. In Hindu mythology, this is considered as the third incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The statues are believed to be the oldest sculptures in Bundelkhand.

While one Varaha statue is located in Eran, the other is housed in the museum of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology at Sagar University. This statue depicts the salvation of the earth, when Lord Vishnu rescues earth from the demon Hiranyaksha.

Nagesh Dubey, Head of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, explains, "The University's Archaeological Museum was established in 1958 by Professor K D Vajpayee. The Nrivaraha statue from the Gupta period is the first thing you see upon entering the museum. It's considered a Gupta artefact as an inscription in Gupta period Brahmi script was found at its feet."

He added, "There are two names inscribed at the base of this statue: Varahadattasya and Maheshdattasya. These could belong to the sculptors, or of those who commissioned the statue. Even if we ignore the inscription, Gupta-era iconography is evident on this statue."