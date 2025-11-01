Bundelkhand's Gupta Era Heritage: Two Statues Of Lord Vishnu's Varaha Avatar, One At Eran, The Other In Sagar University's Museum
The Nrivaraha statue in the museum depicts Lord Vishnu rescuing Mother Earth from the demon Hiranyaksha.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST
Sagar: Eran, in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand, is an archaeological site that holds numerous sculptures and archaeological remains dating back to the Gupta Empire (320 to 550 CE), demonstrating the importance of the worship of Lord Vishnu during the period.
Among the large statues of various incarnations of Lord Vishnu it boasts of, are two statues of the Lord's Varaha (boar) avatar. In Hindu mythology, this is considered as the third incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The statues are believed to be the oldest sculptures in Bundelkhand.
While one Varaha statue is located in Eran, the other is housed in the museum of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology at Sagar University. This statue depicts the salvation of the earth, when Lord Vishnu rescues earth from the demon Hiranyaksha.
Nagesh Dubey, Head of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, explains, "The University's Archaeological Museum was established in 1958 by Professor K D Vajpayee. The Nrivaraha statue from the Gupta period is the first thing you see upon entering the museum. It's considered a Gupta artefact as an inscription in Gupta period Brahmi script was found at its feet."
He added, "There are two names inscribed at the base of this statue: Varahadattasya and Maheshdattasya. These could belong to the sculptors, or of those who commissioned the statue. Even if we ignore the inscription, Gupta-era iconography is evident on this statue."
Dubey continued, "This statue is approximately 6 ft tall. It depicts the Nirvaraha incarnation of Vishnu. The other one is the Mahavaraha or Pashuvaraha statue, located in Eran, which is approximately 9 ft tall and 13 ft long. The statue in the museum is carved from a single red sandstone block."
He further said, "This statue is very special as it was found in Eran, near the banks of the Bina river. There still are remnants of Gupta period temples nearby."
This statue is connected to the story of Lord Vishnu's Nrivaraha incarnation. In it, Lord Vishnu, in the form of Nrivaraha, rescues Mother Earth. The legend goes that when the Earth sank into the ocean in the netherworld out of fear of the demon Hiranyaksha, all the gods prayed to Lord Vishnu for salvation. The Lord then took the form of Varaha to kill Hiranyaksha and rescue Mother Earth. Mother Earth grabbed a tusk of the boar (Nrivaraha) and returned to the surface.
The Mahavaraha statue was found when a shepherd returning from the forest spotted part of it jutting out of the ground. When it was dug up, the ancient Vishnu avatar idol emerged. The Nrivaraha statue was found by a farmer while plowing his field.
The Nrivaraha statue depicts the Earth as a Gupta-era woman, adorned with ornaments. The Mahavaraha statue also has a necklace, bracelets around his arms. He can be seen wearing a sacred thread and a dhoti. Engraved on his chest is the Kaustubh Mani (a divine gemstone), which was found during the mythological churning of the ocean. Over the statue's head is engraved an umbrella, with a small figure of a maid holding the umbrella in her hand.
