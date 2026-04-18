ETV Bharat / bharat

Sagar Researchers' Nanotechnology Breakthrough Promises New Hope In Liver Cirrhosis Treatment

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) : In a major development that could reshape treatment for chronic liver diseases, researchers from Madhya Pradesh have proposed a nanotechnology-based approach to tackle liver cirrhosis, a condition often detected only when it has already caused extensive damage.

The study, led by former research scholar Devbrat Das under the guidance of Dr. Rajkumar Koiri at the Biochemistry Laboratory of the Zoology Department, Dr. Harisingh Gour University, explores how nano-engineered compounds can help restore liver function disrupted by cirrhosis.

Sagar Researchers' Nanotechnology Breakthrough Offers New Hope In Liver Cirrhosis Treatment (ETV Bharat)

Liver cirrhosis remains one of the most challenging and life-threatening conditions, marked by permanent scarring of the liver. Over time, this scarring hampers the organ’s ability to detoxify the body, produce essential proteins and regulate metabolism. Patients often suffer from swelling in the legs, fluid accumulation in the abdomen, jaundice, fatigue and excessive bleeding. Digestive complications further lead to appetite loss, weight reduction, and muscle weakness, while toxin buildup can trigger confusion and impaired speech.

What makes the disease more dangerous is its late detection, as symptoms typically surface when the liver is already severely compromised. The condition is most commonly linked to prolonged alcohol consumption and chronic infections like Hepatitis B and C.