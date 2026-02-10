ETV Bharat / bharat

Safer Internet Day 2026: India Plans Nationwide Campaign With Focus On Safe Use Of AI

New Delhi: With online safety emerging as a global concern and people, especially the younger generation, getting increasingly exposed to digital technologies, India today joins the world in observing Safer Internet Day (SID) 2026 to raise awareness on safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Every year, Safer Internet Day is observed globally on the second Tuesday of February to promote safe and responsible use of internet, particularly among children and youth. The day highlights emerging online issues and current digital concerns. This year, SID is being observed on February 10, under the theme "Smart tech, safe choices, exploring the safe and responsible use of AI".

As part of its awareness initiatives, Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA), an initiative of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for generating human resources in the area of Information Security and creating general awareness on Cyber Hygiene or Cyber Security among the masses, is bringing out a theme-based newsletter highlighting the expanding role of Artificial Intelligence in India's digital ecosystem. The newsletter also examines emerging cyber risks arising from AI misuse through recent frauds and real-world case studies, and equips digital citizens with practical guidance for safe, responsible, and informed use of AI, in line with the spirit of SID 2026.

The observance comes ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which is being organised by the Ministry from February 15-20 in New Delhi. Given this context, Safer Internet Day would act as a national-level precursor activity across states, districts, block headquarters, schools and colleges in states and Union Territories. The key objectives of the Safer Internet Day 2026 activities include sensitising users about the safe and responsible use of the internet and artificial intelligence, promoting best practices for cyber hygiene, and educating users about major cyber threats along with mitigation techniques.