Safe Harbour Doesn't Exempt X From Joining Sahyog Portal: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday said the "safe harbour" given to social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, under the law does not exempt it from joining the Sahyog portal. A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma was hearing X Corp's application seeking discharge from an ongoing proceedings on the "lag" in the furnishing of information to police by the social media platforms. According to X, its plea against coming on board the Sahyog portal was pending in the Karnataka High Court.

"The existing safe harbour provisions, in the opinion of this court, do not give you protection to that extent that you can refuse and say that in the case of crimes we cannot come on board. That's the feeling that we have," the bench observed orally.

Section 79 of the Information Technology Act provides a "safe harbour" to intermediaries by shielding them from any liability for third-party content hosted by them in certain circumstances. The court said it was "impossible" for investigating agencies to individually approach different platforms for obtaining information, especially when it is urgent.

"Every investigating officer of every police station in the country can't go to 30-40 platforms to get information. It is impossible," the court remarked, adding that several countries in the world have a centralised portal for such purposes.

The senior counsel for X submitted that since the present proceedings pertained to a boy who had gone missing, the court had a limited scope to examine the issue of intermediaries joining the Sahyog portal. He emphasised that even as per the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), joining the Sahyog portal was only an "administrative measure" and optional.