'Safar Taveel Hai': Omar Abdullah's Budget 2026 Speech Signals Pain, Persistence And No Easy Fixes

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, front right, arrives with others to present the budget for the financial year 2026-27 during the Budget session of the legislative Assembly, in Jammu, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: “Safar taveel hai, bojh bhi bhaari hai, par har surat, yeh safar jaari hai. (The journey is long, and the burden is heavy. Yet, in every circumstance, the journey goes on).”

With these poetic lines, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah set the tone for Jammu and Kashmir’s Budget 2026-27, acknowledging the weight of fiscal challenges while underlining continuity and resolve. Last year, when he rose to present his first budget of an elected government in seven years, he had turned to the Persian verse: “Tan hama daag daag shud – punmba kuja kuja neham…” (My body is covered in wounds. Where should I place the balm?) A metaphor for wounds still healing.

Here’s the journey between Budget 2025-26 and Budget 2026-27, not just in poetry, but in numbers.

The 2026-27 budget comes against the backdrop of shocks that were absent a year ago. The Pahalgam terror attack and devastating floods in the Jammu region have left deep economic scars. Yet the government projects confidence.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Gross State Domestic Product is estimated to rise from Rs 2.36 lakh crore in 2023-24 to Rs 2.62 lakh crore in 2024-25 and further to Rs 2.88 lakh crore in 2025-26. The economy is projected to grow at around 11 per cent, a sharp jump compared to the 7.5 per cent growth projected for 2024-25 in last year's budget.

The sectoral composition remains largely unchanged. Services dominate with a 62 per cent share in Gross State Value Added, followed by agriculture at 20 per cent and industry at 18 per cent. The message is clear: J&K continues to lean heavily on services, particularly tourism, trade and public administration.

One of the quieter but telling contrasts between the two budgets lies in revenue collections.

In Budget 2025-26, the government reported tax revenues of Rs 11,650 crore and non-tax revenues of Rs 5,824 crore by January 2025, both comfortably ahead of the previous year. In Budget 2026-27, however, the picture tightens. As of December 31, 2025, tax revenue stood at Rs 10,265 crore and non-tax revenue at Rs 4,964 crore, slightly lower than last year's collections at the same stage.

The government attributes this to GST rate rationalisation and economic disruptions, even as it banks on stronger enforcement through GSTN analytics, the eAbgari portal and e-stamping to close the gap by March.

Structural dependence remains unchanged. Own revenues still meet only about 25 per cent of J&K’s budgetary needs, leaving the Union Territory heavily reliant on central assistance.

Both budgets underline the same fiscal reality. Nearly 60 per cent of expenditure is locked into salaries, pensions and debt servicing. In 2025-26, committed expenditure was estimated at over 70 per cent of total spending. In 2026-27, the government reiterates that this burden continues to squeeze developmental spending.

Power sector losses remain a persistent drain. While under-recovery was targeted to fall to Rs 4,200 crore in 2024-25, the 2026-27 budget focuses more on reform than targets, highlighting aerial bunched cables, billing efficiency and expansion of the consumer base as long-term corrections.

The most striking difference between the two budgets is the scale and nature of capital support from the Centre.