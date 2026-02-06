'Safar Taveel Hai': Omar Abdullah's Budget 2026 Speech Signals Pain, Persistence And No Easy Fixes
From poetry to projections, Budget 2026-27 reflects Jammu and Kashmir’s economic strain, tighter revenues and continued dependence on central support.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Srinagar: “Safar taveel hai, bojh bhi bhaari hai, par har surat, yeh safar jaari hai. (The journey is long, and the burden is heavy. Yet, in every circumstance, the journey goes on).”
With these poetic lines, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah set the tone for Jammu and Kashmir’s Budget 2026-27, acknowledging the weight of fiscal challenges while underlining continuity and resolve. Last year, when he rose to present his first budget of an elected government in seven years, he had turned to the Persian verse: “Tan hama daag daag shud – punmba kuja kuja neham…” (My body is covered in wounds. Where should I place the balm?) A metaphor for wounds still healing.
Here’s the journey between Budget 2025-26 and Budget 2026-27, not just in poetry, but in numbers.
The 2026-27 budget comes against the backdrop of shocks that were absent a year ago. The Pahalgam terror attack and devastating floods in the Jammu region have left deep economic scars. Yet the government projects confidence.
Jammu and Kashmir’s Gross State Domestic Product is estimated to rise from Rs 2.36 lakh crore in 2023-24 to Rs 2.62 lakh crore in 2024-25 and further to Rs 2.88 lakh crore in 2025-26. The economy is projected to grow at around 11 per cent, a sharp jump compared to the 7.5 per cent growth projected for 2024-25 in last year's budget.
The sectoral composition remains largely unchanged. Services dominate with a 62 per cent share in Gross State Value Added, followed by agriculture at 20 per cent and industry at 18 per cent. The message is clear: J&K continues to lean heavily on services, particularly tourism, trade and public administration.
One of the quieter but telling contrasts between the two budgets lies in revenue collections.
In Budget 2025-26, the government reported tax revenues of Rs 11,650 crore and non-tax revenues of Rs 5,824 crore by January 2025, both comfortably ahead of the previous year. In Budget 2026-27, however, the picture tightens. As of December 31, 2025, tax revenue stood at Rs 10,265 crore and non-tax revenue at Rs 4,964 crore, slightly lower than last year's collections at the same stage.
The government attributes this to GST rate rationalisation and economic disruptions, even as it banks on stronger enforcement through GSTN analytics, the eAbgari portal and e-stamping to close the gap by March.
Structural dependence remains unchanged. Own revenues still meet only about 25 per cent of J&K’s budgetary needs, leaving the Union Territory heavily reliant on central assistance.
Both budgets underline the same fiscal reality. Nearly 60 per cent of expenditure is locked into salaries, pensions and debt servicing. In 2025-26, committed expenditure was estimated at over 70 per cent of total spending. In 2026-27, the government reiterates that this burden continues to squeeze developmental spending.
Power sector losses remain a persistent drain. While under-recovery was targeted to fall to Rs 4,200 crore in 2024-25, the 2026-27 budget focuses more on reform than targets, highlighting aerial bunched cables, billing efficiency and expansion of the consumer base as long-term corrections.
The most striking difference between the two budgets is the scale and nature of capital support from the Centre.
In 2025-26, J&K received special assistance and an additional Rs 5,000 crore in grants over two years, along with the migration of the police budget to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In 2026-27, the UT entered the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, a major shift.
Under SASCI, J&K has secured multiple tranches of Rs 1,431 crore each. One for united capital expenditure, another for accelerated capital works, and a third specifically for disaster mitigation after the floods. These are 50-year interest-free loans, significantly easing immediate fiscal pressure while increasing long-term capital capacity.
Agriculture and allied sectors
Capital allocation drops from Rs 2,221 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 1,878 crore in 2026-27, but the focus sharpens. The new budget leans heavily on outcomes: expansion of cultivated area to 13.5 lakh hectares, seed replacement rates rising to 22 per cent, and milk processing targets jumping from 4-5 per cent to 25 per cent over the next few years. Seven new milk processing plants alone carry an estimated cost of Rs 770 crore.
Rural Development
Capital outlay stands at Rs 3,456 crore in 2026-27, marginally higher than the revised Rs 3,416 crore last year but lower than the original Rs 3,773 crore allocation of 2025-26. The emphasis shifts from expansion to consolidation, with a focus on Panchayat infrastructure, MGNREGA assets and saturation of the Lakhpati Didi programme, which has already covered over two lakh women.
Tourism
Numbers tell a story of resilience and reset. Tourist arrivals fell from a record 2.36 crore in 2024 to 1.61 crore in 2025 after security and weather shocks. Capital allocation, however, rises from Rs 390 crore to Rs 472 crore. Winter sports, water sports, homestays and an international film festival are pitched as new engines of recovery.
Industry and MSMEs
Capital allocation drops from Rs 603 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 461 crore in 2026-27, but policy depth increases. With the central industrial package nearing sunset, the government signals amendments to the Industrial Policy 2021-30, self-certification for MSMEs and revival support for sick units. Startup numbers have surged from 69 in 2020 to over 1,300, a statistic repeatedly cited as proof of momentum.
Health and Education
Health capital expenditure remains robust at Rs 1,866 crore, reflecting continuity rather than expansion. AIIMS Kashmir is slated for commissioning by June 2026, while 548 new medical seats are being added in a single year. School education focuses on infrastructure and early learning, building on last year's kindergarten and PM-SHRI push.
Fiscal Undercurrent
Taken together, Budget 2026-27 is less about grand announcements and more about stabilisation after shocks. Compared to the optimism-heavy 2025-26 budget, which rode on the symbolism of an elected government's return, this year's document is more restrained, more technical and more conscious of limits. Yet Omar Abdullah's opening couplet captures the political message. The journey is long. The burden is heavy. But the journey, at least on paper, continues.
