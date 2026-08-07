Sadhus Protest Outside Rahul's Residence, Allege Their Attire, Symbols Used Inappropriately
They claim their protest is in response to Opposition skit, led by MP Pappu Yadav; women protest alleging Cong leaders took money for election tickets.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
New Delhi: A group of sadhus (ascetics) protested outside the residence of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday morning.
Upon receiving information about the protest, security personnel deployed at the site swung into action and attempted to remove the protesters from the area. Subsequently, a Delhi Police team arrived at the scene and detained the protesters.
The sadhus had announced this protest in response to the symbolic demonstration regarding the "theft of offerings (chadhava chori)" staged by the Opposition within the Parliament complex on July 31 in which Bihar MP Pappu Yadav took part dressed as a sadhu. Several Opposition leaders, including Rahul, were seen with him at the time.
#WATCH | Delhi Police detains people including sadhus protesting outside the residence of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/yV2NeS4YXa— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026
The sadhus and Hindu organisations allege that during that protest at Parliament, the attire of sadhus and symbols associated with their faith were used inappropriately, thereby hurting religious sentiments. It was in protest against this that the sadhus had planned to lay siege to Rahul's residence.
Bringing the situation under control outside Rahul’s residence, the police detained the protesters and reinforced security in the area. The police are now working to identify the individuals involved in the protest and determine which organisation or group they are affiliated with.
Delhi: A woman, accompanied by her children, staged a protest outside Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's residence, alleging that money was taken in exchange for an election ticket. She accused close associates of Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi in the matter.… pic.twitter.com/M44tGQeOCu— IANS (@ians_india) August 7, 2026
Separately, a group of women staged a protest regarding allegations that Congress leaders had misappropriated money in exchange for election tickets. These women arrived outside Rahul’s residence with their children to register their protest. These women alleged that money (bribes) had been taken from them under the pretext of securing party tickets for the Haryana Assembly elections, claiming that associates of Congress leaders had accepted the money. They demanded a refund. Amidst security arrangements, the police detained the protesting women.
A separate incident occurred outside Rahuli's residence amidst the deployment of security forces; two women, accompanied by a child, arrived to stage a protest over an unrelated issue without prior permission. Police personnel stationed there took swift action, detaining the three as a precautionary measure and bringing the situation under control.
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