ETV Bharat / bharat

Sadhus Protest Outside Rahul's Residence, Allege Their Attire, Symbols Used Inappropriately

During a protest outside LoP Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A group of sadhus (ascetics) protested outside the residence of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday morning. Upon receiving information about the protest, security personnel deployed at the site swung into action and attempted to remove the protesters from the area. Subsequently, a Delhi Police team arrived at the scene and detained the protesters. The sadhus had announced this protest in response to the symbolic demonstration regarding the "theft of offerings (chadhava chori)" staged by the Opposition within the Parliament complex on July 31 in which Bihar MP Pappu Yadav took part dressed as a sadhu. Several Opposition leaders, including Rahul, were seen with him at the time.