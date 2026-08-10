Priests, Monks Demand PM Modi Take Action Against 'Big Thieves' Involved In Ram Mandir Theft
MP Pappu Yadav joined the over 100 priests, ascetics, and monks who staged the protest at Mandi House to press their demands, reports Rahul Chauhan.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Protesting against the theft of donations made at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, more than 100 priests, ascetics, and monks from across the country gathered today near the Nepali Embassy on Barakhamba Road, close to Mandi House.
They stated that they had assembled to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging action against the "big thieves" involved in the donation theft. Jagadguru Swami Ramanujacharya of the Indraprastha Peeth, who participated in the protest to submit the memorandum, demanded that the high-ranking individuals within the trust involved in the theft should face action and be sent to jail.
He remarked that the theft of Ram Mandir donations has caused Hindu monks to be viewed with suspicion, thereby harming the Sanatan faith; therefore, the "big thieves" — and not just the petty ones — must not be spared, and the senior, responsible figures within the Ram Mandir Trust should not be shielded. As the police did not grant permission to proceed to the Prime Minister's residence, the monks were stopped from moving beyond Mandi House.
Subsequently, the monks and priests stated that they would abide by the law, noting that their protest had been registered. They simply wanted to convey their message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has now been achieved through this demonstration. Member of Parliament Pappu Yadav also arrived to join the monks and priests in the protest.
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