ETV Bharat / bharat

SAD Alleges Multi-crore Corruption Racket In Punjab, Seeks CBI Probe

During the press conference by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in New Delhi on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of allegedly running a multi-crore corruption racket from the Chief Minister’s Office and compromising national security.

Senior SAD leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia demanded a CBI probe into the allegations and claimed that several senior bureaucrats, including IAS and IPS officers, were allegedly linked to the network.

Significantly, the allegations by Majithia come amid a political confrontation between the SAD and the AAP government in Punjab.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Majithia alleged that the alleged nexus came to light through a letter purportedly sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Punjab Director General of Police seeking registration of a case against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajveer Ghuman and others.

Majithia claimed that 10 days after the ED communication was sent, no case had been registered against the persons named in it. He alleged that the Punjab DGP and Chief Secretary had failed to initiate action despite the central agency flagging the matter.

“The letter sent by the central agency has exposed the alleged nexus. Instead of taking action against the accused, the government and its DGP are allegedly engaged in covering up the crime,” Majithia alleged.

According to Majithia, the ED communication named Ghuman, Nitin Guhal, Veer Davinder Singh, Jitin Gohal, Raja Mahajan and several others in connection with the alleged corruption network. He claimed that the allegations related to the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), transfers and postings of government officials, arms licences, land disputes and other administrative matters.

Majithia alleged that the network had interfered with transfers and postings of IAS, IPS, PCS and other officials and had influenced government decisions and approvals. He claimed that policy and tender documents were manipulated, official documents were leaked outside authorised channels and arms licences were facilitated in return for alleged monetary and other benefits.

The SAD leader also alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, DGP Gaurav Yadav and Chief Secretary KAP Sinha were protecting those accused in the alleged racket. He claimed that the Chief Secretary's name had also surfaced in connection with allegations of corruption.