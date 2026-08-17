SAD Alleges Multi-crore Corruption Racket In Punjab, Seeks CBI Probe
Bikram Singh Majithia claims ED letter to Punjab DGP flags 'role' of CM’s OSD and others in transfers, postings, and land matters, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of allegedly running a multi-crore corruption racket from the Chief Minister’s Office and compromising national security.
Senior SAD leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia demanded a CBI probe into the allegations and claimed that several senior bureaucrats, including IAS and IPS officers, were allegedly linked to the network.
Significantly, the allegations by Majithia come amid a political confrontation between the SAD and the AAP government in Punjab.
Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Majithia alleged that the alleged nexus came to light through a letter purportedly sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Punjab Director General of Police seeking registration of a case against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajveer Ghuman and others.
Majithia claimed that 10 days after the ED communication was sent, no case had been registered against the persons named in it. He alleged that the Punjab DGP and Chief Secretary had failed to initiate action despite the central agency flagging the matter.
“The letter sent by the central agency has exposed the alleged nexus. Instead of taking action against the accused, the government and its DGP are allegedly engaged in covering up the crime,” Majithia alleged.
According to Majithia, the ED communication named Ghuman, Nitin Guhal, Veer Davinder Singh, Jitin Gohal, Raja Mahajan and several others in connection with the alleged corruption network. He claimed that the allegations related to the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), transfers and postings of government officials, arms licences, land disputes and other administrative matters.
Majithia alleged that the network had interfered with transfers and postings of IAS, IPS, PCS and other officials and had influenced government decisions and approvals. He claimed that policy and tender documents were manipulated, official documents were leaked outside authorised channels and arms licences were facilitated in return for alleged monetary and other benefits.
The SAD leader also alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, DGP Gaurav Yadav and Chief Secretary KAP Sinha were protecting those accused in the alleged racket. He claimed that the Chief Secretary's name had also surfaced in connection with allegations of corruption.
Majithia said records allegedly recovered during the ED investigation, including WhatsApp chats, call details, documents and other communications from electronic devices belonging to Nitin Guhal, indicated his alleged role in transfers and postings.
He claimed that Guhal allegedly acted as an intermediary between government officials seeking favours and OSD Rajveer Ghuman. According to Majithia, Guhal allegedly circulated draft government orders outside the official system and helped facilitate the posting of officials of choice.
The SAD leader claimed that the ED investigation had uncovered communications concerning arms licences, including recommendations, approvals and renewals. He alleged that the communications pointed to interference in official processes.
Majithia said the ED had informed the Punjab DGP that the allegations could attract provisions of sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act as well as sections 7, 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
He alleged that the matter was particularly serious because the alleged leakage and manipulation of official documents and interference in sensitive matters could have implications beyond ordinary corruption.
Demanding an independent investigation, Majithia said only a CBI probe could establish the facts and identify those responsible. He also alleged that Chief Minister Mann and his family were investing money in Australia and other countries.
Meanwhile, the SAD has reiterated their demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the attack on party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra.
“Sukhbir Badal was attacked in 2024 at the Golden Temple in Amritsar by one Narayan Chowda, who was ISI-trained. The same pattern of attack was repeated in the Nanded attack,” said Majithia, adding that “it’s an interstate and cross-border issue, so we demand an NIA probe”.
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