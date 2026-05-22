ETV Bharat / bharat

Sacrifice Of Cows, 'Govansh' Illegal, Will Attract Criminal Action: Delhi Govt Ahead Of Eid

New Delhi: Sacrifice of cows, calves, camels, buffaloes and other prohibited animals is completely illegal in the city and will attract a criminal case, Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra said on Friday, days ahead of Eid.

According to a post on X by Mishra, the government has directed residents to strictly follow all rules and regulations during the festival on May 28. The minister warned that any person found carrying out an illegal sacrifice would face criminal action. He also said sacrifice in public places, including roads, streets, lanes and open public areas, is strictly banned.