Sacrifice Of Cows, 'Govansh' Illegal, Will Attract Criminal Action: Delhi Govt Ahead Of Eid
According to the government's guidelines, illegal buying and selling of animals in markets, roads and streets will not be permitted.
By PTI
Published : May 22, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Sacrifice of cows, calves, camels, buffaloes and other prohibited animals is completely illegal in the city and will attract a criminal case, Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra said on Friday, days ahead of Eid.
According to a post on X by Mishra, the government has directed residents to strictly follow all rules and regulations during the festival on May 28. The minister warned that any person found carrying out an illegal sacrifice would face criminal action. He also said sacrifice in public places, including roads, streets, lanes and open public areas, is strictly banned.
बकरीद के पर्व पर दिल्ली सरकार की गाइडलाइन्स— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 22, 2026
: बकरीद पर गौवंश, गाय, बछड़ा, ऊंट व अन्य प्रतिबंधित जानवरों की कुर्बानी पूरी तरह गैरकानूनी है, ऐसा करने वालों पर आपराधिक मुकदमा दर्ज किया जाएगा
: सार्वजनिक स्थलों गली, सड़कों पर कुर्बानी की अनुमति नहीं है, ऐसा करने वालों पर भी कानूनी… pic.twitter.com/mKZtUSgHUx
According to the government's guidelines, illegal buying and selling of animals in markets, roads and streets will not be permitted. Selling animals in unauthorised locations and purchasing animals from such places is prohibited, the minister said. People were asked not to dump blood or animal waste into drains, sewers, gutters or on roads after sacrifice.
The government urged the people to immediately report any violation of the guidelines to the police or the Delhi government's Development Department. Mishra extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the people and appealed to them to celebrate the festival peacefully, within the rules.
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