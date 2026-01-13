ETV Bharat / bharat

Sacred Leaves Of Mahabodhi Tree: Bodh Gaya Temple Committee To Issue Unique IDs For Every Leaf

Moreover, the tree is inspected every month by scientists from the prestigious Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. No stone is left unturned in its health check-up and security.

The BTMC spends Rs. 10 to 12 lakhs every year on the security and maintenance of the Bodhi tree. It is perhaps the only tree in the country that attracts over 30 lakh devotees every year. This includes millions of foreign tourists.

"The heart-shaped leaves of the Bodhi tree represent the peace and joy received from the heart. Devotees pick up the leaves that fall from the Bodhi tree and keep them at home for worship, which also reflects their deep religious faith," says Pragya Deep.

Pragya Deep, General Secretary of the All India Bhikkhu Sangha, says that followers of Buddhism consider the leaves of the Bodhi tree a symbol of knowledge and spirituality.

Now, the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) has started issuing a unique ID for every leaf that falls from the Bodhi tree. This serves as a kind of certificate of authenticity. It was in 585 BC that Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment under a Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, after which he came to be known as Gautama Buddha.

Gaya: The tree under which Lord Buddha attained enlightenment is the Mahabodhi tree. (Tree of Awakening) This ancient tree holds immense significance in Buddhism. This is why followers of Buddhism cherish its leaves. They have deep faith even in its dried leaves.

To ensure that no harm comes to the tree, four battalions of the Bihar Military Police, led by a DSP-rank officer are deployed for its security. CCTV cameras are also installed all around the tree. The security arrangements are periodically inspected by several major security and investigative agencies of the country.

Mahasweta Maharathi, Secretary of the BTMC, told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview that if leaves fall in front of people sitting near the Bodhi tree, devotees often pick them up and take them with them.

However, this is not as easy as it used to be, as BTMC employees are present to collect the leaves. Nevertheless, devotees are not prevented from picking up the leaves that fall near them, although the number is usually limited to one or two.

"Since everything associated with this tree is considered sacred and devotees consider it a blessing from Lord Buddha, they cannot be stopped from picking up the leaves. However, no one is allowed to reach out and pluck or damage the green leaves of the Bodhi tree. Legal action will be taken against those who do so," said Maharathi.

Ravi Kumar, a BTMC employee, explains that the leaves collected by the employees are taken to the BTMC office. There, to prevent them from deteriorating, the leaves are first soaked in water for an hour, and then the first layer is cleaned. They are then carefully wiped dry and pressed between the pages of books.

Once they are completely dry, they are laminated in plastic and stored in a special repository or 'store room'. These leaves are then presented by the BTMC as a kind of blessing to VIPs and devotees who come to Bodh Gaya. It is sent to Buddhist countries: Although there are several branches of the Bodhi tree in Buddhist countries, the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya holds the greatest and most unique significance because it is considered the most sacred and the place of enlightenment.

If there is a demand for Bodhi tree leaves from Buddhist countries or countries where followers of Buddhism reside, they are sent only after obtaining permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India and the Government of Bihar. The BTMC cannot directly send leaves or cuttings of the tree to any other country without government permission.

The Bodhi tree is supported by 12 pillars: Centuries ago, attempts were made to destroy it several times by opponents of Buddhism, but even today, the branches of the Bodhi tree are so vast that iron pillars and other measures have been put in place to protect it from strong winds and storms.