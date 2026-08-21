ETV Bharat / bharat

Environmental Ministry's SACON Calls For Urgent Study On Status Of Bird Populations In Ladakh

New Delhi: The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), has recommended an immediate systematic study on the current status of bird populations in the Union Territory of Ladakh, and an assessment of threats to birds and their habitats, and suitable measures to mitigate these threats.

The SACON made this proposal before the National Green Tribunal after it sought a comprehensive response from it on a matter relating to relating to protection over 430 species of birds in Ladakh. The Tribunal had registered a suo motu case following a news report of ETV Bharat titled "Ladakh Birdlife Comprising 430 Species In Dire Need Of Protection" on November 16, 2024.

The news report highlighted that climate change has impacted bird distribution patterns in Ladakh.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jalpan Rupapara, a wildlife expert said this comprehensive study on the current status of avian populations within Ladakh will significantly contribute to the conservation of the region's unique and beautiful bird species, such as the Black-necked Crane, Bar-headed Goose, and other avian fauna.

"The systematic avian study recommended for the Ladakh region could also be considered for implementation in other significant bird areas across our nation," he said.

What does SACON say?

In its recent reply submitted to the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, SACON, specifically dedicated to ornithology and the natural history of birds, said Ladakh, located in the Trans-Himalayan Biogeographic Zone of India, is characterised by over 450 species of birds, many of which are unique to the high-altitude cold desert ecosystem.