ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Names War Room Heads In Poll-Bound States; Sachin Yadav In Uttar Pradesh, Kannan Gopinathan In Punjab

File photo of Congress leader Sachin Yadav ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Gearing up for the forthcoming assembly polls in five states, the Congress party has appointed chairpersons for its state-specific war rooms. The states that go to polls early next year include Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.

In an order issued by Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal, Sachin Yadav has been appointed as the war room chairperson in Uttar Pradesh. Kannan Gopinathan in Punjab, Imroz Khan in Goa, Biswaranjan Mahanti in Manipur and Kishan Satrod in Uttarakhand. All the appointments are effective immediately.

The war room plays a crucial role in the implementation of the electoral strategy. It is the venue for drawing election strategy, campaign planning, organisational coordination and various other activities. These appointments by the Congress in the five states are seen as a significant step in electoral preparations. The war rooms will focus on establishing better coordination between the party's election programs and organisational activities. Sachin Yadav is a Congress legislator from the Kasrawad assembly seat in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. He served as a cabinet minister in the former Kamal Nath-led state government from 2018 to 2020. His father was a senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of the state. His brother, Arun Yadav, is also a prominent Congress leader.