Congress Names War Room Heads In Poll-Bound States; Sachin Yadav In Uttar Pradesh, Kannan Gopinathan In Punjab
The party has appointed chairpersons for war rooms in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur that go to polls early next year
Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Lucknow: Gearing up for the forthcoming assembly polls in five states, the Congress party has appointed chairpersons for its state-specific war rooms. The states that go to polls early next year include Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.
In an order issued by Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal, Sachin Yadav has been appointed as the war room chairperson in Uttar Pradesh. Kannan Gopinathan in Punjab, Imroz Khan in Goa, Biswaranjan Mahanti in Manipur and Kishan Satrod in Uttarakhand. All the appointments are effective immediately.
The war room plays a crucial role in the implementation of the electoral strategy. It is the venue for drawing election strategy, campaign planning, organisational coordination and various other activities. These appointments by the Congress in the five states are seen as a significant step in electoral preparations. The war rooms will focus on establishing better coordination between the party's election programs and organisational activities.
आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों के मद्देनज़र उत्तर प्रदेश सहित विभिन्न राज्यों में कांग्रेस पार्टी के वॉर रूम के चेयरपर्सन नियुक्त किए जाने पर सभी नवनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। हमें पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आप सभी अपने अनुभव, समर्पण और संगठनात्मक क्षमता से पार्टी की चुनावी तैयारियों को नई गति देंगे और कांग्रेस की विचारधारा को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएंगे।— UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) October 24, 2026
Sachin Yadav is a Congress legislator from the Kasrawad assembly seat in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. He served as a cabinet minister in the former Kamal Nath-led state government from 2018 to 2020. His father was a senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of the state. His brother, Arun Yadav, is also a prominent Congress leader.
Significantly, Sachin Yadav is not a leader from Uttar Pradesh but rather a political figure in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress has entrusted him with the responsibility of the party's election war room for the crucial 2027 assembly elections in the state where the party has been out of power for almost four decades.
Historically, it is the party that has held office in Uttar Pradesh more frequently than any other political party in the state’s post-independence history. Its last Chief Minister in office was Narayan Dutt Tewari who later also became the first elected Chief Minister of Uttarakhand that was carved out of Uttar Pradesh.
At present, the Congress has just two legislators in the house of 403 seats. It is currently in seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party in one of the politically most important states of the country. The party is desperately eyeing a revival in Uttar Pradesh.
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