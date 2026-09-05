Sachin Pilot Is New Congress In-charge For Poll-bound Punjab
Punjab goes to polls early next year while assembly elections in Gujarat will be held later next year.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST|
Updated : September 5, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appointed senior leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot as in-charge for poll bound Punjab in place of incumber Bhupesh Baghel.
The grand old party also appointed Rajya Sabha member Randeep Singh Surjewala as the in-charge for Gujarat, a state where the party is out of power for 30 years. Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held in early 2027, while in Gujarat at the end of 2027.
In Punjab, the Congress is keen to throw Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) out of power, while in Gujarat, it faces a a stiff challenge from the BJP. Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
According to a communique issued by Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal, Pilot has been appointed as General Secretary in-charge for Punjab and Surjewala for Gujarat. In addition to Gujarat, Surjewala, will continue to hold the additional responsibility as the General Secretary In-charge of Karnataka.
Congress is in power in Karnataka and the government in the state is led by DK Shivakumar.
Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Assam. He would replace senior party leader Jitendra Singh, who comes from Rajasthan.
This is a major change for the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party in the north-eastern state after the party's poor show in the 2026 Assembly polls. Congress failed to come to power in Assam after it suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of ruling BJP.
Besides appointment of the General Secretary in-charge, the grand old party has also appointed in-charges for Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.
Sukhdeo Bhagat has been appointed as in-charge for Chhattisgarh, Dr Sirivella Prasad for Maharashtra and PV Mohan for Andhra Pradesh, as per the party's communique.
The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing General Secretary/In-charges Jitendra Singh, Ramesh Chennithala and Manickam Tagore, it said. The party also said senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik will continue as General Secretary. According to the communique, Congress chief Kharge has made the appointments with immediate effect.
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