ETV Bharat / bharat

Sachin Pilot Is New Congress In-charge For Poll-bound Punjab

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appointed senior leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot as in-charge for poll bound Punjab in place of incumber Bhupesh Baghel.

The grand old party also appointed Rajya Sabha member Randeep Singh Surjewala as the in-charge for Gujarat, a state where the party is out of power for 30 years. Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held in early 2027, while in Gujarat at the end of 2027.

In Punjab, the Congress is keen to throw Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) out of power, while in Gujarat, it faces a a stiff challenge from the BJP. Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to a communique issued by Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal, Pilot has been appointed as General Secretary in-charge for Punjab and Surjewala for Gujarat. In addition to Gujarat, Surjewala, will continue to hold the additional responsibility as the General Secretary In-charge of Karnataka.

Congress is in power in Karnataka and the government in the state is led by DK Shivakumar.