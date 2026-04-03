SabhaSaar Digital Platform To Be Made More Robust To Help Panchayats
The ministry is exploring improvements in processes, capacity-building, and convergence with other initiatives to strengthen local governance and promote rural economic development.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, based on feedback from States, Union Territories, and Panchayats, is planning to further improve SabhaSaar, an AI-based speech-to-text transcription platform, to provide a robust system to panchayats.
Alongside these enhancements, the Ministry is also exploring improvements in processes, capacity-building, and convergence with other initiatives to strengthen local governance and promote rural economic development for Panchayat functionaries to easily review, validate, and edit draft meeting minutes before final approval as the Panchayati Raj follows a consultative and feedback-based approach to continuously strengthen digital governance frameworks for Panchayats to improve rural areas.
SabhaSaar uses an AI-based technological framework for automated documentation of Gram Sabha proceedings. The platform uses Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) services provided by BHASHINI for voice-to-text transcription, including regional languages.
In a quiet village, the Gram Sabha meetings were full of important discussions, but much of it was lost in notes that were hard to organise. Then came SabhaSaar, an AI-powered tool that listens and turns every word into clear text. It captures what is discussed, decisions taken, and who participated, agenda by agenda. Panchayat members can now review, validate, and approve minutes easily, while also keeping track of meeting frequency and participation. What used to take hours of manual work now happens automatically, making village governance transparent, efficient, and organised.
Rural area People's response on it:
“Although the SabhaSaar digital platform is helpful for farmers and people in rural areas, it has some technical issues that need to be addressed to provide greater benefits,” said Sarpanch Vikas Yadav from a village in Haryana while speaking to ETV Bharat.
“We have complained to higher officials regarding these issues, but they often avoid mentioning our concerns in their reports. That is why the problem still persists,” he added.
Expressing similar views, Gram Pradhan Jasvant Singh from Sisauli village in Uttar Pradesh told ETV Bharat, “In our village, there is no internet connection, due to which people are unable to access such applications.” “We are making efforts to install an internet connection in our area as well as in the panchayat office very soon,” he stated.
Gram Panchayats use SabhaSaar:
Around 1,18,051 Gram Panchayats and equivalent bodies have used SabhaSaar for automated meeting summarisation, generating over 2,40,000 minutes of meetings across the country as of March 26, this year, the government data states. SabhaSaar is transforming Gram Sabha meetings across India.
It is now available to all States and Union Territories, and Gram Panchayats are steadily adopting it for their routine meetings. States and UTs such as Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Ladakh, and Tripura are nearing full adoption, showing how SabhaSaar is making village governance more efficient, transparent, and well-documented.
AI-enabled documentation:
With SabhaSaar, Gram Sabha proceedings are no longer lost in scattered notes. The AI-enabled tool automatically captures and structures discussions, decisions, and participation, making record-keeping more accurate, accessible, and transparent. Panchayat officials now spend less time on manual documentation, while searchable digital records are available whenever needed. It helps prepare minutes on time, improves documentation quality, and strengthens transparency, ensuring that every Gram Sabha is properly recorded and easily accessible for review, the ministry recently said.
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