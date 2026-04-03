ETV Bharat / bharat

SabhaSaar Digital Platform To Be Made More Robust To Help Panchayats

New Delhi: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, based on feedback from States, Union Territories, and Panchayats, is planning to further improve SabhaSaar, an AI-based speech-to-text transcription platform, to provide a robust system to panchayats.

Alongside these enhancements, the Ministry is also exploring improvements in processes, capacity-building, and convergence with other initiatives to strengthen local governance and promote rural economic development for Panchayat functionaries to easily review, validate, and edit draft meeting minutes before final approval as the Panchayati Raj follows a consultative and feedback-based approach to continuously strengthen digital governance frameworks for Panchayats to improve rural areas.

SabhaSaar uses an AI-based technological framework for automated documentation of Gram Sabha proceedings. The platform uses Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) services provided by BHASHINI for voice-to-text transcription, including regional languages.

In a quiet village, the Gram Sabha meetings were full of important discussions, but much of it was lost in notes that were hard to organise. Then came SabhaSaar, an AI-powered tool that listens and turns every word into clear text. It captures what is discussed, decisions taken, and who participated, agenda by agenda. Panchayat members can now review, validate, and approve minutes easily, while also keeping track of meeting frequency and participation. What used to take hours of manual work now happens automatically, making village governance transparent, efficient, and organised.

Rural area People's response on it:

“Although the SabhaSaar digital platform is helpful for farmers and people in rural areas, it has some technical issues that need to be addressed to provide greater benefits,” said Sarpanch Vikas Yadav from a village in Haryana while speaking to ETV Bharat.

“We have complained to higher officials regarding these issues, but they often avoid mentioning our concerns in their reports. That is why the problem still persists,” he added.