Gujarat: Cannabis Field Found In Village Near Rajasthan Border, Narcotics Worth Rs 1.72 Cr Seized
The contraband was being cultivated under guise of a cotton crop in Magra Phala area of Kotda Gadhi village under Poshina taluka in Sabarkantha district.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Sabarkantha: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Sabarkantha Police, under its “Say No To Drugs” and “Drug-Free Sabarkantha” missions aimed at curbing production, transport, purchase and sale of narcotic substances in the district, achieved a major success on Thursday.
Acting on intelligence, investigators of the LCB team raided Kotda Gadhi village under Poshina taluka of Sabarkantha district near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, and found cannabis or ganja was being cultivated under the guise of a cotton crop in the Magra Phala area.
Soon they realised this was not just a few plants, but an entire field of cannabis. At the end of the operation, the LCB team seized 967 cannabis plants. The total weight of the plants came to around 346.6 kg. The confiscated cannabis is valued at Rs 1,72,80,000. The police have also initiated legal proceedings in the matter.
During the operation, Raichandbhai Ramabhai Gamar, a 25-year-old accused, was arrested at the scene, while two others — Jaga Ram Gamar and Ravabhai Punabhai Gamar — remain at large. A search for them is underway. The LCB team executed the operation based on human intelligence, technical data, and continuous field verification.
The operation is considered significant because the police succeeded in detecting illegal cannabis cultivation despite challenging conditions, particularly in the remote and hilly terrain near the Rajasthan border.
Sabarkantha Police Crack Down On Narcotics Trade
Efforts to curb the production, illicit trafficking, and sale of narcotics in Sabarkantha district have been intensified under the "Say No To Drugs" and "Drug-Free Sabarkantha" missions. A case has been registered at the Kheroj Police Station under Sections 8(C), 20(A)(1), 20(B)(2-C), and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.
The LCB operation was conducted under the supervision of Inspector D C Sakariya, and involved PSI S J Chavda, PSI R K Joshi, and other members of the LCB team. LCB officer Dhaval Sakariya informed that one accused has been arrested, the contraband has been seized, and a formal complaint has been lodged at the Poshina Taluka police station for further legal action. Efforts are also being made to locate others involved in the criminal act.
Also Read:
- Sabarkantha Police Nab Traffickers Attempting To Sell Month Old Girl
- Chandipura Virus Outbreak In Gujarat: Another Child Dies In Sabarkantha, 4 Deaths In 11 Days
- Routes Between Narcotics Producers In Northwest & Consumers In Delhi-NCR Intersect In Haryana, Sirsa The Lynchpin
- Cannabis Worth Rs 1.23 Cr Seized On Single Day In Chhattisgarh, Minor Among 10 Held