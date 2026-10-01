ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat: Cannabis Field Found In Village Near Rajasthan Border, Narcotics Worth Rs 1.72 Cr Seized

Sabarkantha: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Sabarkantha Police, under its “Say No To Drugs” and “Drug-Free Sabarkantha” missions aimed at curbing production, transport, purchase and sale of narcotic substances in the district, achieved a major success on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence, investigators of the LCB team raided Kotda Gadhi village under Poshina taluka of Sabarkantha district near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, and found cannabis or ganja was being cultivated under the guise of a cotton crop in the Magra Phala area.

Soon they realised this was not just a few plants, but an entire field of cannabis. At the end of the operation, the LCB team seized 967 cannabis plants. The total weight of the plants came to around 346.6 kg. The confiscated cannabis is valued at Rs 1,72,80,000. The police have also initiated legal proceedings in the matter.

During the operation, Raichandbhai Ramabhai Gamar, a 25-year-old accused, was arrested at the scene, while two others — Jaga Ram Gamar and Ravabhai Punabhai Gamar — remain at large. A search for them is underway. The LCB team executed the operation based on human intelligence, technical data, and continuous field verification.